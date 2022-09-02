My wife was getting all dolled up nice a few nights ago. Having no idea where we were going and trying to avoid getting in trouble, I asked if I needed to be better dressed or would my “Kiss Alive” T-shirt and paint-splattered shorts do?
She said, “You’re not going anywhere, stop trying to get out of cleaning the grill.” O.K. My wife obviously has a boyfriend and they’ll be going out while I’m, well, you know what I’ll be doing.
“I’m talking to the girls tonight on Zoom,” she said. Awesome. I won’t have to ask her imaginary boyfriend if he wants a hot dog or hamburger, it’s only a video chat.
That’s where we’re at now. We get dressed up for video calls. Except for the Kardashians, no one wants to broadcast what happens inside our four walls. It’s enough the neighbors can hear us yell the times they take a break from yelling. This is the sole reason we’ve rejected this technology for 150 years!
Yes, that’s right, the technology isn’t new. The concept of transmitting images alongside audio over wires was born in the 1870s. At the same time, Melville Bissell invented the vacuum cleaner figuring people would need clean floors if everyone was going to see them at home. At least, I think that was the reason.
COVID was horrific in many ways that we don’t need to discuss. What we do need to talk about is why, post pandemic, we still feel the need to see each other for personal phone calls.
Zoom became a big business and a consumer phenomenon during the pandemic. My conspiracy theorist cousin told me to buy Zoom stock before it hit big. I didn’t listen to him because he then told me the Titanic didn’t happen. All parts of this story are a disaster.
AT&T introduced their Picturephone in 1964. You could talk to someone for 10 minutes at a time. Not good for teenage girls, but outstanding if you were talking to your parole officer.
The black-and-white images were set at 30 frames per second and viewers had to stay perfectly still to stay in view on the receiving end — which is the same technology the DMV still uses.
The Picturephones were a complete flop. Just 71 calls were made in the first six months and zero calls in the final year. Because, no one wanted you to know they were talking to you from the toilet. Meanwhile, people were happily vacuuming their living rooms.
After the 1964 disaster, we were going along just fine for another 46 years. Guys walked around the house with just their underwear on, unshaven, and in some level of intoxication. Women walked around wearing a face cream mask, no bra and in some level of intoxication. and none of us were any worse for the wear.
Then Apple released FaceTime in 2010. Why? So our runny noses could be documented?
But you both need to have an iPhone to Facetime and no two people can figure out what topping to pick on a pizza, never mind figure out what brand of phone each has.
This is probably a good spot to ask how many times, while angrily conversing on the phone, you have flipped the bird at your phone? Wow. It was just a question, that response was harsh.
More time passed and some grandparents across the country clumsily used Facetime to save time and gas money, and to avoid sleeping on a bad pullout couch and going to a painful violin recital.
Check the box and your conscience, Nana and Papa, as you just Facetimed little Suzie and Ricky for eight incoherent minutes and that moment, along with a savings bond, should clear you of any guilt for another six months.
And as we turn to the present, I find myself putting on a dress shirt and tie as my wife and I are planning to video chat with our son’s potential future in-laws on Zoom. When I got into the room my wife was dressed in a gym outfit.
She asked, “Why are you dressed like you’re selling insurance?” I replied, “What?”
She replied, “Oh, they’re the crunchy granola types, hurry up and change.”
As I walked down the hall my wife yelled, “Forget it, I’ll just talk to them myself. I think Max will probably break up with her anyway.”
“Great,” I responded as I threw my tie and pants on the floor. “I’m going to the privacy of my own den to relax and vacuum.”
Scott Kerman is a Methuen native and host of “The Grandstanders!” He can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
