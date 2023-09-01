The life expectancy of males in the United States. The life expectancy of females is 79. For those who struggle with math, that’s six more years of living for the ladies in the house. Guys, don’t stress over cleaning out the garage, your wife will get to it when you’re gone.
There’s never been a time in the history of the earth that men outlived women. That’s a heck of a losing streak. Women’s equality has been a rallying cry since forever, but I don’t hear any complaints coming from their camp about the unfairness of men keeling over earlier.
Scientists believe that estrogen in women combats conditions such as heart disease by helping reduce the circulatory levels of harmful cholesterol. Women are also thought to have stronger immune systems than men. Non-scientists believe it’s because women drive men crazy and to an early grave.
Life insurance is literally marketed to men. The commercials always sound the same. Some older actor who’s supposed to be America’s grandpa is speaking directly to men. “Son, you need to provide security for your wife and children in the likely event of your death.”
The commercial then shows the young widow walking away from the gravesite, somehow holding her 12 children’s hands, while she’s being given an eviction notice, her car is repossessed in the background, and the children are handing over their shoes to a bill collector. If the wife’s watching the commercial, you’ll be buying $5 million dollars in life insurance and paying off the car before half-time.
Males throughout the animal kingdom tend to live shorter lives than females. The discrepancy stems from the intense competition between males to fertilize females, which inclines them toward a rather unsustainable all-or-nothing life strategy involving fights to the death and flamboyant, energy-sapping displays. For humans, this behavior takes place in bars.
Even with insects that live only a few days, females are kicking butt. The lifespan of the mayfly is just 24 hours—the record for the shortest life cycle on earth. Yet somehow the female still lives longer than the male, probably just enough to enjoy some watermelon in peace. Female spiders live a lot longer than male spiders. In my basement, both sexes seemingly live forever.
The Y chromosome has fewer genes than chromosome X and is linked to some chronic diseases. This gives men a higher mortality rate. The testosterone hormone plays a big role in weakening heart muscles and making men more vulnerable to heart diseases. So basically our sex drive is killing us.
Women, can you understand why it’s so important that we die with a happy ending?
Married men and women live, on average, two years longer than their unmarried counterparts. One reason for this longevity benefit is the influence of marital partners on healthy behaviors. So your wife nagging you not to eat ice cream every night is the reason you’re living longer. Which brings up the age-old question: If one can’t eat ice cream, is life worth living?
In my experience, lots of women are able to live fulfilling lives as widows. Most commonly, there can be confusion about the family finances, as husbands historically handle all of that. Men who become widowers have the money stuff straightened out, it’s just everything else in their lives that’s in the crapper. The biggest question after mom passes is which kid is dad going to live with and does he at least know how to boil an egg?
In this day and age, no married woman can die without the husband being blamed. Glenda passed away last night peacefully in her sleep surrounded by singing birds at the age of 98. Or did she?
“Where was her husband? He’s been dead for 20 years. Right, that’s what they want you to think. Who’s they? Don’t be so naive. I suspect foul play, as do all of my 12 Twitter followers.”
Since women generally take on more of the child-raising duties, you would think this life-sucking, decades-long sacrifice would trim years off their life. It probably does. Now that men are taking on a bigger role with parenting, guys will be dropping like Mayflies.
“Leon can’t complain, he had a good run. What? He was 38! Can’t ask for much more than that seeing as he was pretty hands on with those kids. Trust me, Leo was complaining.”
Take a look at senior living brochures and they invariably have pictures of women socializing with women while enjoying fun activities and raising their wine glasses at dinner. Not a male in sight. It’s as if we guys never happened.
Huh. The heck with this! Maybe before they start cleaning the garage, they can cut the grass.
Scott’s book, “The World According to Scott,” is available on Amazon, Kindle and Kindle Unlimited. Scott is a Methuen native and can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
