I watched a video of a public congressional hearing and a senator was going ballistic on a fellow colleague – screaming at the top of his lungs like a mad man. This behavior was coming from one of the leaders of our country. It reminded me of the type of yelling you’d hear at Target when a customer is trying to use an expired coupon.
You’ll often see people walking down the street together and both of them will be talking as loudly as possible, as if they aren’t mere inches from each other. Did I miss the memo stating we’re all hard of hearing? I can hear my neighbors while I’m showering. Why do people yell all the time?
The definition of speaking is “the action of conveying information or expressing one’s thoughts and feelings in spoken language.” Nowhere does it say “speak loud enough to break glass.” This isn’t just a middle-aged-guy-thing: people young and old can’t seem to keep their voices down. Not one person on the planet cares if you have meat thawing for dinner. Even animals want you to pipe down.
Computer programmers long ago decided we weren’t efficiently adequate at conveying our anger or annoyance through the infuriatingly limited number of characters they so annoyingly granted us. So they devised the all-caps method. Anyone who does this, please stop. It always reads like the “Unabomber Manifesto.”
I started yelling at myself when I realized I accidentally sent an all-caps text to my wife. Don’t make this mistake with any family members, especially your wife. “Is dinner ready yet?” is entirely different from “IS DINNER READY, YET?” (One has you eating dinner, the other has you wearing it.)
Drivers yell at you from their car, the car being a place where, apparently, one has full immunity to scream anything, at anybody, at any time. As a guy who runs and walks daily, I’m constantly getting yelled at for walking in the crosswalk.
The angered driver stops a few feet from me and painfully puts down the window to yell the same thing every time. “The sign says do not walk! I should run you over!”
Let me clear something up. You can never legally run someone over. Ever. Especially when the person is in a crosswalk. Road rage isn’t always bad, nor exclusive to drivers. I know at these moments, I want to drag the driver out of their car and …
Another form of yelling that you’d think would have ended with the invention of cellphones is the beeping of a horn to let someone know you’ve arrived. You can stop doing that, too. That’s been unacceptable since the first cars rolled off the assembly line. I can’t tell you how many times a blaring horn woke up our infant twins. I wanted to go outside and drag …
OK, I’m now yelling.
People think it’s acceptable to yell at employees at a business. Unless they’re squeezing your nose, you have no right to raise your voice to anyone. Let’s go over some of the professions where you especially shouldn’t yell:
The taxi or Uber driver taking you to your destination. They have your life in their hands. Yell at them and you could end up on the side of a road, or with your body face down in a reservoir.
A plumber, whose tools of the trade include a steel pipe wrench. Be nice to the person who is willing to get intimate with the equipment that disposes of your bodily excretions. I’ve never met anyone who was hit by a wrench. I’ve been to some funerals though.
The police. Lots of people have opinions about the police these days. But if you have a problem, it’s sure nice to be able to call them. Most of the time, they race over with their lights and sirens on. Who else in your life does that for you? Best to refrain, as much as possible, from yelling at them. (I know three people whose sole arrests were for disorderly conduct for losing it on a cop. They all were ordered to go to anger management classes. Hope the teacher addresses crosswalks.)
Back in the day, It was acceptable to yell at your grandparents because hearing aids were so poorly made. We spent most of the time telling them to put them on or turn them up. Now that I think of it, maybe they worked perfectly and grandpop just preferred the silence.
People think it’s fine for their kids to yell without restrictions. “They’re just expressing themselves.” Try living in an apartment next door to those screeching monsters.
During COVID we lived in an apartment building with college students who partied and screamed 24/7. Finally I’d had enough and went over and dragged …
Well, at least I didn’t yell at the cop.
Scott’s new book, “The World According to Scott,” is now available on Amazon, Kindle and Kindle Unlimited. Scott is a Methuen native and can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
