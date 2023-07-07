Summer is upon us and it’s that time when people travel across the country on vacation. Instead of being your travel guide to “must see” hot-spots across the nation, I thought I’d save you the time and money and share the places not to go. Ever.
I’ve been to all of the lower 48 states. That I even stepped foot in Alabama, Mississippi, Iowa and Kansas is a true testament to what a literal lost soul I was with an absolute zero sense of direction. I’d probably still be entangled in the World’s Largest Ball of Twine if it wasn’t for the greatest invention of all time: GPS.
Philadelphia is the armpit of the east coast. Seems when all the nastiest people in New York and New Jersey were kicked out, they landed in Philly. The signature landmark, the Liberty Bell, is a complete fraud. Based on all the pictures I saw growing up, I thought the Liberty Bell was the size of a proud and majestic Tyrannosaurus Rex. I pictured the whole town gathering in the square to help ring it with townsfolk collapsing from the enormity of the task.
In reality, the iconic bell is 3 feet tall. That’s it. It’s a freaking metal foot stool. There’s no widely accepted story on how the bell even got its famous crack. How can you sell the public on an historic object and not know its history? The brochure at the Liberty Bell Center mentions that the crack may have happened when it was dropped while hanging it up. I paid for parking to see this?
I know out-of-towners reading this are saying, but you guys have Plymouth Rock. Well, yes – and it’s disappointing. But thankfully we locals remove all misconceptions right away with a school field trip. No one over the age of 10 goes to see it willingly. It’s a rock. What were your expectations? If it was bigger it would be called the Plymouth Boulder. Which now that I think about it may be the coolest name ever.
Amish country. My family went there on vacation as a kid. Eight of us packed into a station wagon. We drove seven hours to witness people driving in a horse and buggy. The Amish people seemed more entertained watching six kids fight in the back of an automobile.
Apparently we were there to experience a slower, more peaceful way of life. We lived in Methuen, it wasn’t exactly the Vegas strip. We were bored after an hour and spent the next three days in the motel pool. I remember coming out of the pool after trying to drown my younger brother, to find out that Elvis died. We were in the only place in the country where none of the residents had heard of him.
Niagara Falls. My parents honeymooned in Niagara Falls. They had my oldest sister nine months later because clearly, after six minutes of staring at the Falls, they figured out something better to do. The only thing anyone who’s been to the falls can say is that the Canadian side is much better than the U.S. side. I went there with my wife for a weekend trip and we doubled my parents’ record by staring at the falls for 12 minutes. Our twins were born nine months later. So if you’re trying to start a family, that’s your next stop.
The Alamo. I was in San Antonio for a comedy gig and was walking in the city when I came upon the Alamo by complete surprise, just like when the Mexicans surprised the Texans. It’s a few empty stone buildings in a park. You just wander in and out. I’ve spent more time looking for my car keys.
The Battle of the Alamo was fought between the Republic of Texas and Mexico in 1836. The Mexicans won, killing all the Texan soldiers inside the fort, including Davy Crockett. If you had the Alamo on your bucket list for some peculiar reason, you can now check it off.
Times Square. If you visit Manhattan, you really don’t need to go to Times Square unless you have an insatiable need for a picture with some sketchy guy hiding out in a dirt-encrusted Elmo suit. The last and final time I was there was for New Year’s Eve to watch the ball drop. I couldn’t pee for three hours. The next day, while assessing my prostate damage, my friend told me people wear adult diapers to that event. Never has a sentence summed up a place more than that one.
Wherever you travel this summer, I hope you make memories to last a lifetime. We’re heading to Iowa because my wife wants to see the World’s Largest Frying Pan. Looks like my sons might be getting a new sibling.
Scott’s new book, “The World According to Scott,” is now available on Amazon, Kindle and Kindle Unlimited. Great gift for yourself, family and friends. He is a Methuen native and can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
