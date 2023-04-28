There are a number of crazy laws constructed a long time ago that are still on the books in Massachusetts. Here are some of the more interesting ones:
It is illegal to take a lion to the movies: Not even to see the Lion King? Was this such a problem that a law needed to be enacted? I don’t remember going to Showcase Cinema in Lawrence and saying, “Honey, those annoying guys Siegfried and Roy are sitting behind us again with those rowdy lions.”
Frightening a pigeon is punishable in Massachusetts by a $20 fine: Pigeons were used to carry messages in WWI and WWII. The ancestors of today’s pigeons dodged bombs and gunfire. I don’t think screaming “boo” is going to move the dial. Pigeons must have a strong public relations team. How else could they get a law on the books and convince humans that if they poop on your head it’s good luck?
At a wake, mourners may eat no more than three sandwiches: Probably because people eating four sandwiches ended up having their wake a few days later. According to the Funeral Source, it is appropriate to stay at a wake for 15 to 20 minutes. If you’re the person taking a doggie bag full of sandwiches home from a wake, maybe it’s best you just send flowers in the future.
You may not detonate a nuclear device in the city of Marlborough: Wait a minute, you can get nuclear weapons in Massachusetts? I thought you had to drive over the line into New Hampshire. “Hey you troublemaking kids, stop lighting those nuclear warheads so late. You’re waking up the neighborhood!”
Swearing is illegal inside the city limits of Boston: If people weren’t allowed to swear in Boston, they would have no way to communicate with the spoken word. They would have to use sign language instead to abide by the law.
It is illegal to give beer to hospital patients: But it’s fine to introduce patients to pain killers that can become addictive? “Hey everybody, after my surgery drop by the recovery room where we’re going to have a get together with some beers.” That’s the world I want to live in.
False teeth must be removed before sexual intercourse: Was there an incident in our state’s history, such as the False Teeth Massacre, that I wasn’t aware of? I’ve never written false teeth in a sentence in my writing career and now I’ve done it three times in a row. This law has inspired me to focus the rest of my life on my personal dental care.
It’s against the law to have a gorilla in the backseat of a car: So it’s O.K if they ride shotgun? I can’t imagine gorillas would be any less behaved than my children in the back seat. Does this mean there are no restrictions on lions concerning motor vehicle travel?
In Boston, duels can be carried out to death on Sunday as long as the governor is present: Thank you for calling the Massachusetts Statehouse, you’ve reached our automated attendant. Currently, Gov. Maura Healey is booking into the summer of 2024 for all duels to the death. Please leave a message if you have made up with your neighbor for borrowing a goat and not returning it and we’ll take you off the kill or be killed list.”
In Boston, if you’re caught eating peanuts in church, it is punishable up to a year in prison: That’s what parishioners get for not cleaning up their peanut shells. “I don’t care if that man is diabetic and has low blood sugar, take him in shackles for munching on a peanut. Sir, before you’re dragged away to begin paying your debt to society, kindly put your weekly donation in the basket.”
Defacing a milk carton is punishable by a $10 fine in Massachusetts: Defacing is the damaging of immovable or movable property by means of painting, marking, scratching, drawing, or etching with graffiti. This makes sense because what do we hold more sacred in our state than a milk carton? Every day during school lunch, I would place my empty milk carton on the ground and stomp it down with my foot to see who I could scare the crap out of. Now I feel like a law breaker. The check’s in the mail.
There are many more laws that could be removed from the books that I could cite. Many have to do with roosters. But I’m now going to the movies with my wife and our new pet giraffe. Don’t worry, I already checked. We’re good.
Scott’s new book, The World According to Scott, is now available on Amazon, Kindle and Kindle Unlimited. Scott is a Methuen native and can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
