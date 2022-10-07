Monday is the most exciting day of the week as it’s garbage day.
Some people do yoga or meditate to reduce stress, I throw stuff out. I go around the house Sunday night in my lifetime pursuit of no clutter. Short of my wife and boys, everything else is fair game. Nevertheless, they still hide.
When I watch a scary movie, I go around the house checking locks. When I watch a hoarder show, I throw out the kitchen table. Standing up while eating family dinner has been an adjustment.
Growing up in Methuen in the ‘70s, the garbage man would take anything. Big bureaus, refrigerators, ovens, you name it. You parked your car too close to the trash cans and it disappeared.
For some people, a last-second garbage toss is the sole reason they’ve run in the last 40 years. Is there anything more exhilarating than seeing the garbage truck heading toward your house and rushing to get the orange juice bottle and Dunkin’ bag whisked away? I guess maybe just to me.
You haven’t lived until something special was thrown away by accident by a person with the best of intentions. Maybe you found yourself digging through everyone’s garbage at the dump looking for your 3-year-old’s Teddy bear.
OK, I thought the ratty clump of fur was garbage. It was 20 years ago! Elephants and my family never forget anything. My olfactory nerves have never recovered from my time at the dump. News flash to no one: Diapers do not age well. Oh, please make the smell go away.
Recyclables are fun, as you can see how much alcohol your neighbors drink each week. Oh wait, they get to see yours, too. When we’ve had a week of frequent imbibing, my wife will hide the empties in the coffee cake boxes. Sounds like we may have a dessert issue, too.
I tried not to be so stereotypical, so I left the garbage men some muffins, as a thank you for their great work. A few weeks later, I asked the driver how they enjoyed the muffins. He said, “Ya, next time can just give us beer like everyone else.”
There are 7.8 billion people in the world. How is it that everybody who puts their trash bags out, minus a barrel, lives on my street? What a shock that the animals enjoyed an all-you-can-eat buffet overnight in your driveway.
If you thought recyclables were revealing, then take a look at a shredded garbage bag. Even the animals were creeped out by the empty bottle of bed bug killer and toenail fungus treatment kit.
You can get a sense of your taste in furniture and home decor when you put stuff out on the street and no passerby takes it.
“I can’t believe the 62-drawer broken plastic nightstand is still there. That’s an antique. I thought the framed picture of the dogs playing poker wouldn’t last two seconds, it’s so funny.” It was never that.
Then comes the line I’ve heard every time someone thinks their crap on the street is salvageable. “All you need to do is refinish it.” Thanks for giving me a job that I have no experience with or interest in doing. Mirroring 95% percent of my whole career.
People putting out their old televisions on the street and writing “Free” on it is comedy gold. You’re telling me you’re going to give me, a perfect stranger, a 1974 Zenith TV weighing 4,000 pounds that has no ability to transmit any signals? My ship has finally come in. All I have to do is hire nine guys to pick it up, rent a flatbed truck, and cart it away. You’re so generous. (Because there wasn’t a chance the garbage men were ever taking it.)
I’ve lived in towns where all your garbage must be filled into a single town-issued barrel. I spent my whole week standing in the barrel stomping down the bags like I was Lucy Ricardo crushing grapes for wine.
I actually worked as a garbage man for Methuen for a summer in high school. You started early in the morning and once you were done the route, you could go home and were paid for eight hours. So you tried to move quickly.
The modern-day garbage trucks have cameras for the driver to see that his coworker has safely gotten back on the truck before proceeding. Back in my day, you usually were thrown from the truck a few times per week. The drivers were terrible, mean men who seemed to be plotting daily on how to crush you in the compactor.
During these falls, people would see you moaning in the street in pain and come up to you to offer a Bandaid or ice.
But after a month on the job, I declined their first aid. I’d say, “If you want to help, why don’t you go inside and get me a beer.”
Scott Kerman is a Methuen native and host of “The Grandstanders!” He can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
