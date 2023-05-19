I collected baseball cards when I was young. It was lots of fun. Now that I’m older, I collect insurance policies. This is no fun at all. I have insurance for my car, home, health, teeth, and business. I also have an umbrella policy that I don’t really understand and have no idea what it covers. I was told it would give me greater peace of mind. Nope, that Zen feeling hasn’t kicked in yet.
An insurance policy is a legal agreement between two parties – the insurer and the insured. The insurer provides financial coverage for losses the insured might bear under “certain circumstances.” Is that how it works? Feels more like a mugging.
The only thing certain is that, at some point, you’ll have screamed for all to hear, “I just spent my whole damn morning fighting with the insurance company,” when someone asks why you have a clump of your hair clenched in your hand.
In Massachusetts, it’s illegal not to have auto insurance. The state considers driving without insurance a civil motor vehicle infraction. In certain circumstances, you could face as much as a $5,000 fine, up to one year in jail, and/or the loss of your driving privileges for an entire year. People can get less jail time for running one of their relatives over.
You’ll notice the words “certain circumstances” again. What’s certain is that we’ll be paying for car insurance. I wonder who might have helped write the law that forces us to pay a private company at all times for the privilege of driving your car. Hmmm. As my uncle always said, insurance is a racket.
Deductible is a word in the English language solely created by the insurance companies to rip us off. A deductible is a specified amount of money that you must pay to the insurance company (above and beyond the premiums) before the insurance company will pay a claim. Can you imagine if you could get away with this in real life?
“Sir, your grocery bill comes to $157.”
“OK, here’s $78.50, you know, with the 50% deductible and all.”
Allstate Insurance CEO Thomas Wilson admitted that his priority is the shareholders—not the insured parties who have claims. Allstate’s slogan is, “You’re in good hands.” That is, until they drop you on your head. Still, you have to appreciate the transparency. Thank you for giving Allstate your money, now go take a flying leap!
The rate of reported home fires fell from 3.2 per 1,000 population in 1980 to 0.9 in 2021. This means that there is a 99 percent chance you’ll never have a fire in your home worthy of a claim.
The average homeowner spends $2,000 per year on home insurance. For my next magic trick, watch me make $6 per day disappear.
Feels like you would be better off percentage-wise taking the money you would spend on home insurance and buying lottery scratch tickets. You’re telling me I could buy 400 Monopoly 50X scratch tickets a year and enjoy some added entertainment in my life along with a chance to win a million dollars instead of handing the insurance company money for nothing? Come on Boardwalk, just one time, baby!
Most fires don’t result in the whole house burning to the ground. I have good news and bad news: Grandma made her famous french fries. Grandma also burned down half the kitchen. No worries, she’s already cleaned it and put up new wallpaper.
The argument by the insurance companies is you’ll be awfully happy to be insured if something bad happens. Right, I’m just ecstatic that I totaled my car. Do these look like tears of joy?
Insurance companies have established that most cars will lose up to 20% of their value in the first year. After that, they’ve decided cars lose about 15% more of their value per year until the four-or five-year mark. This means if you total a car after five years, the insurance company will send you a check for $1.07, after you’ve paid your deductible of course. That should cover a few of those tiny Tootsie Rolls.
Meanwhile, car insurance companies intimidate their customers into not filing claims for fear their premiums will go up. Guess what? Your premiums do go up for the rest of your life and six generations after. I’m still paying for my great-, great-grandfather’s horse-and-buggy accident.
You might have been sold a policy where you pay less in premiums but have a higher deductible. Usually those policies have the word catastrophic included in it. There’s a good chance that if people are describing something you were involved in as catastrophic, I’m sorry to tell you there’s a good chance you didn’t make it.
For you insurance lovers out there, UnitedHealth, the largest insurer in the United States, has net earnings that have surged since 2015, reaching $17.7 billion last year. They don’t make even one product that’s useful to the public. The company that makes the cloth to wipe my reading glasses is more essential.
The gigantic John Hancock sign above Fenway Park’s centerfield scoreboard was taken down after 30 years to be replaced by MassMutual. You can’t hide from them, even at a ballgame. That’s for certain.
Scott, a Methuen native, can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
