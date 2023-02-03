Today’s my birthday. I’m 57 years old. Middle age is loosely defined as the ages between 40 and 59. I guess I’ve become the Master Po of the middle aged crowd. I imagine 40-somethings will travel from all parts of the world to hear my words of wisdom.
As the huddled middlers maneuver to get closer to me on the couch, I gather the strength in my barely audible voice to share with them the meaning of life. “It’s, it’s, it’s the thought that counts.”
Wow, that sure cleared the room.
What I’m most excited about today is eating birthday cake. One birthday, I announced to my wife and children after eating my fourth piece of cake that, “I would not live in a house without birthday cake.”
Our local bakery is a short walk from the house. I would go in every few days and buy a birthday cake. Each time the baker’s assistant would ask what she should write on the cake. It was easy at first to cover up my cake issues as I went through every family member’s name, followed by my friends’ names. Finally she remarked, “Is everyone you know born in February?”
Next time I went into the store and she asked what to write, I said “just give me a damn fork”.
I love getting presents, but my birthday is close enough to Christmas that I get screwed. People born in the summer don’t know what Christmas-and-birthday combined presents look like. Here’s how it works:
You open your Christmas present and if you show any emotion of happiness or appreciation, the giver immediately says, “I’m so glad you like your present, this counts as your birthday present, too.” As you’re rendered speechless and emotionless, the giver doubles down by adding, “And you better not forget it”.
To combat the travesty that is a February birthday, I started celebrating my half birthday Aug. 3. Sounds sexy, right? It’s an opportunity to have a summer observance of my birth and in some little way honor fractions.
My wife was all in at first, even making half a cake and gifting me with clever presents such as a bunch of half dollars. Then one year when I reminded her about the special day coming up, she said, “For God’s sake, it seems every time I turn around you have a freaking half birthday coming up.” I now celebrate silently.
I love Facebook birthdays. I can’t wait to have those perfect strangers—to whom I’ve given a wide-open window into my world for no other reason but so I can say I have 1,938 friends—wish me a happy birthday.
I send birthday well-wishes to every last one of my phony Facebook friends during the year, just so I get one back. Of course, all you have to do is type the “H” and “B” and the app does the rest. I throw in an exclamation point if they’re real friends just to show I care.
Each birthday finds me a little closer to retiring. I have friends who are retired and I’m very jealous. I’m not one to romanticize working my entire adult life. I would have chosen a full-time career having fun at the beach. As my father used to say, “Work is so bad, they have to pay you to do it.”
Once you get to a certain age, the exact number isn’t important because you can’t remember how old you are anyway. I told someone by complete accident that I was 51 a week ago. It’s not that scandalous. If you’re 15 and tell the liquor store guy you’re 21, that’s bad. If you trim six years off my age, you don’t even lose your AARP discount.
At 57, I’m the same age as famous guys like Robert Downey Jr, Charlie Sheen, The Undertaker and Slash. Holy crap! That’s a group that’s been ridden hard and put away wet.
Every birthday, I inevitably come into contact with the round-it-to-the-nearest-decade people. Even at 56 those people would say, “You’re pretty much 60.” Thank you. And you’re very much a jerk.
With each upcoming birthday one must try to live up to the description of not looking your age. My wife constantly has people tell her she looks like she’s in her 30s. My neighbor told me “I look just like her grandfather.” “Oh, you mean in pictures from when he was raising your mother? “No.”
Huh.
This morning, to celebrate my special day, my wife and I will head to Denny’s for the free Grand Slam Breakfast. Later, we’ll enjoy dinner at Texas Roadhouse, where I’ll have the honor of sitting on a saddle while servers scream, “Yee-haw!” We’ll top it off at Dairy Queen for a free birthday Blizzard. Then I’ll eat cake the rest of the month, as I’ve had an entire year to come up with lots of new names.
Scott’s new book, “The World According to Scott,” is now available on Amazon, Kindle and Kindle Unlimited. Scott can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
