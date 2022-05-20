I started going for a daily run when I was 15 years old. Mostly to go by houses in the neighborhood of the girls I had a crush on. You could do this in the 80s without anyone getting a restraining order. Tinder before cell phones.
I’ve continued my daily run for the last 40 years. I’ve completed both the Boston and New York marathons. I won a Thanksgiving Day race in Lawrence once on a cold, rainy day. All the top runners didn’t show up and I won at the tape against a guy wearing a pilgrim hat.
First prize was a gaudy 4-foot trophy. Second prize was a frozen turkey. I hardly had room for me in my apartment, so I convinced the pilgrim to trade prizes.
But, the years have taken their toll. I’ve gone from six minutes per mile to 15 minute per mile. I run so slow people on the street ask me questions.
“Do you know where a good breakfast place is?” a man asked.
“Can’t you see I’m running,” I answered.
“I’m sorry,” he said. “Can I ask you one more question?”
I’ve gone from seemingly passing every runner to being passed by pretty much everyone wearing sneakers. The worst is when speed walkers leave me in the dust. Their flailing arms are just a home run bat flip move. The phony “encouraging” words when they pass me.
“You’re doing great! You’ll get there,” they say.
Yeah, and I’ve a place where I want you to go.
My injuries began to pile up. My feet, calves, hamstring, quads. Every time I went to my doctor with a new ailment, he said I strained it. Doc, thanks for the automated diagnosis. I won’t strain myself paying your bill.
My wife drove by me running one day and the next day asked me if I was going out for a jog. What? It’s a run! I run! I don’t jog, I run! I don’t even own a sweatsuit. So this is how marriages fall apart.
After jog-gate, I realized I had a painful decision to make. Do I continue to run like a three-toed sloth, or join my friends in walking. Kind of like playing baseball or softball. I couldn’t decide. I needed a message from above.
It came on a windy day. I was running even slower than usual, as the wind felt like it had two hands on my stomach and was pushing. All of sudden, I look to my right and a man using a cane passed me. He wasn’t even in a hurry.
It’s over. I’ll have a press conference and announce my running retirement. Then the mail arrived and I received the answer that changed my life. I asked my mailman Joe what I should do.
“Just walk most of the time and sprint as fast as you can in between,” he said. That’s legal.
So I started doing that. I walk most of the time and sprint during selective times. Such as when they are tourists looking around for help or people wanting to talk about saving raccoons.
I saw a speed walker and blew right by her and told her to “hang in there.” When I stopped sprinting, I had to duck into a shop before she could catch up.
People now look at me and are probably thinking, “wow that middle aged guy is running so fast. He’s not even straining himself.”
I’m the Old Spice Deodorant guy with a shirt on.
I love my new run/walk life. When I’m sprinting, I feel like my old self again. All those girls from the old neighborhood take notice. ‘Cuz next time I see a pilgrim, I’m racing him to the corner.
Methuen native Scott Kerman is a columnist for the Eagle Tribune and host of “The Grandstanders Live!” He can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
