Albert Einstein said the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. I’m guessing good old Al wasn’t a big player of the lottery.
Massachusetts residents spend the most on lottery tickets per year at $763. The average American, in contrast, spends $223 per year on tickets. This proves again Massachusetts is much smarter than all the other states. No, really. Oh, just go with it.
I’ve been consistently playing the lottery for 40 years. As with most of you, I’ve had mixed results. Maybe you heard when I hit it big a few years back. It was in all the papers. Well, the numbers were.
The Powerball jackpot was $500 million and I had three numbers and I won $7. I then took the money and bought scratch tickets and lost. That’s the highlight of four decades of playing.
I better start to achieve more in life or winning $7 at Powerball will be the second line of my obituary alongside Triple A member in good standing since 1988.
Playing the lottery is as everyday an occurrence for people around here as brushing our teeth. Some clearly prioritize it over dental hygiene.
I always play the Powerball or Mega Millions when the jackpot goes over $200 million. If I don’t win it, I’m like so many others in that I hope it’s some person who really needs the money.
That’s a lie. I’m not rooting for anyone but myself. If I don’t win my wish is for the winning ticket to be lost forever and the money to go back into the pot. The big winners are always from Ohio anyway.
What would you do if you won? If I won, I would buy a house for my boys, travel the world with my wife and buy a Dairy Queen for my personal use only.
I would donate to charities that didn’t have a CEO and be an “anonymous donor” to many other causes. You caught me in another lie. What good is giving money to charities if you don’t get a little credit?
This year, I dropped $20 in a fireman’s boot for muscular fystrophy. I had a picture taken with all the firemen at the station holding a large cardboard check with the amount. Come on, I can’t be the only one who carries large blank cardboard checks around. Somebody?
Whenever you share with a group what you would do if you won big in the lottery, there’s always that one person who says they heard most people who win the lottery end up miserable and broke.
That’s false. Being buried in debt is much better than being wealthy. Said no wealthy person ever. Hey, nice try, jealousy poster child. and I heard Margot Robbie is a terrible speller.
Except for my immediate family, I’m not sharing with anyone else that I won. Because, no matter how much you give to a person it’s never enough.
“I thought the check you gave me was to be issued monthly?” Says your beloved fourth cousin from your adopted aunt’s side.
Every time you go out to dinner with people you’ll have to pick up the tab. “It’s not like you earned the money, you just got lucky.” Says the relative who ordered their fourth scotch on me.
Why do people allow themselves to have their picture taken by the lottery? Let’s share with the world that you now have $178 million. Of course, you weren’t given that amount in cash. But the people who are chasing you down don’t think that.
I remember reading a story of some guy winning Megabucks in California. People were ringing his doorbell and leaving their kids at his doorstep with notes to “please take care of my child with your winnings.”
“Herbert, can you get the morning Tribune and bring in any packages or children that might have been left at our door overnight?”
No matter my new-found riches, I would still not pay for any alcoholic drinks in a hotel refrigerator. I would still drink the booze and refill the bottles with tap water and put them back in. I mean, that’s what I hear that people do.
As I write this I just bought my tickets for Powerball with a jackpot of over $600 million dollars. I picked the numbers from family and friends’ birthdays. So If I win, it will be a group effort. I think I’ll keep that anonymous.
Scott’s new book, “World According to Scott,” will be released in November. Scott can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.