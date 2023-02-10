I was minding my own business this week, catching up on the latest news and a story came up stating the Earth’s inner core might have stopped turning and could go into reverse.
What? For real? Awesome! I’ve got some unfinished business to attend to in the past.
In the first Superman movie, Superman flies around the Earth so fast that it begins turning in the opposite direction. This superhuman act somehow reverses time, allowing Superman to go back and save the life of Lois Lane and properly deal with the evil Lex Luthor. Gosh, I love that movie!
I’m no physicist, but I’m figuring this must be what’s happening in real life. It’s such an iconic movie, I’m going to go with it. What would you change or re-do if you could reverse time? I’ve made a list for myself.
I would have avoided having any pictures taken after my grandmother cut my hair. My kids looked at old pictures of me and asked how long were bowl cuts in style. Is never a period of time?
I would have taken singing lessons. I’m a bad singer. I don’t even sing in the shower so as not to offend the shampoo. One time, I went out with work colleagues to a Karaoke night. They pushed me up there and I started singing the 1970’s hit, “All By Myself.” After belting out the first verse I looked out to see I was, literally, all by myself.
I would have invested early in Amazon. If you had purchased $1,000 worth of stock in 1997, currently it would be worth $1.5 million. In that same year, I bought a used Pontiac Bonneville Sedan for a thousand bucks. It conked out after taking the first turn. I should’ve walked to the nearest brokerage house instead.
I wouldn’t have slept a winter night without an electric blanket. Right now, if my house was on fire, I would rush inside to retrieve the baseball glove my dad bought me and my electric blanket – even if the blanket was the cause of the fire.
I would have made it my life’s plan to have Chicken a’ la King banned at every school, thus saving innocent generations extreme intestinal distress. Answer: Chicken, peas and mushrooms in a cream sauce. Question: What does vomit look like?
I would have become fluent in another language. I took French for four years in high school and can count from one to 20, and say bonjour, au revoir and merci beaucoup. That’s pretty much it. Oh wait, I know a bunch of French swear words. My bad, I’m good.
GPS was invented in 1973. Arguably the greatest invention of any century, it wasn’t really offered to the general public until the 2000s. I would’ve convinced the powers that be to get it out there years earlier. I love to wax poetic about the 1970s and 80s, but I fail to mention we spent almost every moment driving in a car being terribly lost.
I would’ve playfully kidnapped Bill Buckner on the day of game six of the 1986 World Series, similar to the plot of the not-very-iconic-movie “Celtic Pride.” I’d return him safely back to his hotel in time to celebrate the Red Sox winning the World Series, saving myself and millions of Red Sox fans 18 years of grief and pain.
I would have invented the Post-it Note before the other guy did. My idea is to cut up paper into small squares and add a strip of glue on the back so it can be readily attached and removed from documents, refrigerators or whatever. I’ll call it Post-it Note by Scott. It will also be sold as a men’s fragrance.
When my wife was pregnant with our twin sons, she was induced early because their due date was Jan. 1, 2000, otherwise known as Y2K. No hysteria there. Hospitals were worried their systems would stop working at the stroke of midnight on Y2K. Crazy. I would charge back in time with a megaphone and shout to every corner of the globe that Y2K was a total farce! I would surely be dismissed as another crazy guy screaming on a street corner, proving every episode of “Twilight Zone” absolutely correct in its premise that the warn the world part of going back in time would be useless.
But most of all I would go back to see my Dad, catch a Sox day-game with him and then go to the movies. My Pops would ask me, “Scotty, what movie would you like to see?”
“‘Superman.’ Definitely, ‘Superman.’”
Scott’s new book, The World According to Scott, is now available on Amazon, Kindle and Kindle Unlimited.
Scott can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.