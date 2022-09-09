I like to laugh as much as the next guy. But, I don’t find anything funny about men getting hit in the groin.
The internet is full of videos of guys having their “junk” lit up by every sports ball known to mankind. I was hit in the “personal” area fielding a ground ball at age 10. Forty-five years later, I’m still spitting.
A cottage industry was created on television based on such a painful occurrence. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” is in its 33rd year of broadcasting on ABC, showing the world how many different ways humans, animals and moving trains can traumatize male the anatomy.
I watched an episode once where the winning video was a kid hitting his father with a plastic baseball bat “there” and the father was writhing in pain. Cue the laughter.
As the family was celebrating their victory on the show, the kid came up holding the bat and did it again. Everyone cracked up except the father and me.
Why do we enjoy reveling in other people’s pain? It’s only a paper cut. We all say it. and yet everyone’s afraid to mention after a month that the cut still hurts like all get-out.
“Stop being a baby, you just stubbed your toe.” This is a ridiculous comment. Most childrens’ initial foray into adulthood is screaming their first cuss word after stubbing a toe.
And let’s dismiss broken bones – why don’t we? People turn into a doctor when you break a finger.
There is always someone saying, “No problem. I know what to do. Tape your two fingers together and you’ll be fine.”
That’s not true at all. If you do that, you’re not going to be fine.
You broke a bone in your body. If you listen to Dr. El Stupido, your finger will be crooked for the rest of your life and hinder your ability to do things such as, I’m thinking, holding objects.
You’ll brag to people you’ve broken your finger more times than you can count and that third-grade classes use your fingers to learn fractions.
In reality, if you had gone to a doctor, you wouldn’t have to ask your 5-year-old to open a bottle of salsa.
The recent popular line from people who have deemed everyone else but themself not “tough enough” for their plight is, “why don’t you grow a pair?”
Is that humanly possible? You want me to grow two additional male parts? and that would be a positive development for my current physical ailment and personal growth?
It’s only in recent times we began to take concussions seriously. Back in the day, getting knocked out was an opportunity to be tortured by friends, loved ones and strangers.
Fred’s out cold. People quickly gather. Tie his shoes together. Put pencils in his ear. Smear shaving cream all over his face. Dip his broken finger in a cup of water. This is the best thing ever. Can’t wait to tell this story to my grandkids.
The craziest part of all of this was if you were concussed, before anyone could find all the props they would try to wake you up by slapping you repeatedly in the face.
The same guy who probably told you about how to treat a broken finger would be the one using two hands and equally distributing the slaps to both cheeks.
Fred’s not waking up. Should we call an ambulance? No, that’s silly, slap him harder.
Nothing proves my point better than the “funny bone.” It is actually called the ulnar nerve and is located outside your elbow.
Believe it or not there are over 7 trillion nerves in the human body and apparently ulnar is the funniest one of the bunch.
How many episodes of “America’s Nerves Got Talent” did it take before ulnar was chosen the biggest hoot?
When you bang your funny bone, the pain feels like electricity, burning, stinging or tingling. It hurts like heck! Or similar symptoms to the most widely used ailment punchline, a heart attack.
Omg, we scared him so much, I thought Frank was going to have a heart attack. and yet not only did you go ahead and scare Frank, but speculated later that this could have caused his untimely death.
That’s not the end of the story. Frank jumped and fell into the corner of a chair right onto his groin. It was hilarious. I wish I had taped it. No problem, I’ve seen it before.
Scott Kerman is a Methuen native and host of the TV show, “The Grandstanders.” He can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
