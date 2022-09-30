Boston was voted the fifth rudest city in the country. Philly was first, followed by Memphis, NYC and Las Vegas.
It’s ironic that out of all the negative words that get thrown out these days, the word “rude” seems polite. The definition of rude is offensively impolite or ill mannered. “What’s that? Did you just call me ill mannered? I’m kicking your butt,” said no one ever.
It used to be if you didn’t hold open the door for someone behind you it was considered rude. It was also considered rude if someone didn’t say thank you when you held the door open. Younger generations would want college credits to learn this now.
Being noisy used to be rude. Now it’s acceptable behavior because everyone must express themselves at all times. More arguments start with, “Could you please lower your voice?” followed by, “You’re so rude.” See, I added a “so” and it still doesn’t move the dial.
My neighbors play cornhole all day and night on the weekends, screaming as much and as loud as possible. The bean bag fell into the hole for the 987th time today. I get it. Stop acting like another hole.
Rude people cut lines in restaurants and stores just to stay in shape. When I was young, a neighbor found his wife in bed with a man and he killed the guy. He was found innocent by the defense of crime of passion. A few years later the same neighbor killed another man for cutting in line at Dunkin Donuts. He was found guilty. Out of the two victims, it seems like the guy looking for some nookie deserved a better fate.
Bostonians are famous for being rude drivers. We would rather die than let you merge into our lane. But if you don’t let us merge, we want you to die. When it comes to driving, why don’t we replace rude with sociopathic? Perfect.
I was standing in a packed subway car last week and a woman smack dab in front of me started brushing her hair in my face. A 1–minute facial of hair in my eyes, mouth and nose. Finally, I said, “How long does it take to brush your freaking hair?” She turned around and yelled, “Aren’t you ill-mannered!” Truthfully, that’s not what she said. She told me to go (expletive) myself.
The cell phone has its own rude culture. People young and old think it’s acceptable to talk using the speakerphone in public. Do you really believe anyone in the grocery store wants to know that cheese constipates the both of you? After hearing too many of these conversations, I can confirm that, yes, your neighbors are judging you.
You can’t tell a child in public that their behavior is rude. Their parents will go ballistic on you for even speaking to their little angel. Apparently, all persons who speak to a child must have ill intentions. Really? I’m not grabbing your child. I drive a two-door Volvo sedan. I’m lucky I can get into the car without breaking a hip. I just want your kid to shut up so I can eat my pastrami sandwich in peace before I die merging into traffic.
Reminds me of the old saying: I wouldn’t take all the money in the world for my kids, but I wouldn’t give you a dime for someone else’s.
Motorcyclists with their loud mufflers have been unapologetically disrupting society for ever. Hey Mr. Handlebar, aren’t we a little starved for attention? I’m 56 years old and I want all you bikers to know that I’m no longer afraid of you. Ok, maybe a little bit afraid, and I’m really, really sorry about that attention line. My neighbor wrote that.
The kings of rudeness are the people who don’t cover their mouth when they cough or sneeze. What are you, 2 years old? I’m old enough to remember when a worldwide deadly pandemic broke out due to such behavior. and these habitual offenders cough like they’re in a soap opera on their deathbed. You just stuffed 19 potato chips in your mouth, stop acting like passersby need to dampen a cloth and dry your brow.
Strangers interrupting a conversation and trying to argue about what is being talked about are all on you guys. Don’t you have a mute button in your bag? If I say, “Hey, honey, this soup is tasty,” do I then let someone at the next table climb over me to share my soup?
The first recorded version of in-ear headphones was in 1891. Despite this invention,131 years later, people are still blaring their music and annoying us all from their cars, their homes, and when walking the streets. Hello society, you ain’t the world’s DJ.
As I write this, my neighbor is blasting his volcanic eruption leaf blower, thus making all conversations in a 50-mile radius inaudible. Maybe that’s a good thing. Seems any time we say anything to each other it’s offensively impolite.
Scott Kerman is a Methuen native and host of “The Grandstanders!” He can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.