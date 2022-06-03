My wife and I are frugal. We don’t like to waste money, and we try to get the most out of what we buy.
It’s a club. There are lots of us out there. If we had a club T-shirt, we would have worn it for so long it would read, “Fr al C b”.
The first time I went over to my future wife’s apartment for dinner, she served a delicious London broil with paper napkins from Dunkin Donuts.
We’re not cheap. We have no problem spending money and never fake a medical emergency when the check arrives.
It’s just that many people are focused on getting the most out of their abilities in life. We put our energy in getting the most out of a paper towel.
I can’t go through a store and not ask the checkout person if there are any coupons I’m missing. Any employee discount? How about a friend and family discount? I feel like we’re friends. Am I the millionth customer? Anything?
We had a Ford Explorer for 21 years and ran it into the ground. Actually, until it stopped being able to go into reverse.
We were able to drive it for over a month in that condition. The car would roll back down the slight incline in our driveway and, as in life, we just moved forward from there and never looked back.
We keep the heat down low or off. We turn it off for good on April 1 and don’t turn it on again until Thanksgiving.
We don’t take visitors’ coats when they come into the house, as they need them. But we proudly let them know that the current temperature in the house is also the feels-like temp.
Our sons complain that they’re so cold they can’t feel their feet. So we found crutches on the street to use when that’s a problem.
Let me stress that we’re not crazy frugal. We flush the toilet every time and we don’t water down ketchup. But, I did tear my rotator cuff shaking the last bit out of a barbecue sauce bottle.
We refill spring water bottles, to the horror of our sons, who think tap water is contaminated.
Damnit, I think they might be right. Or maybe as caring parents, we’re helping them build up an immunity to poison.
I don’t want to brag, but it looks like we may have saved the planet Earth because of our frugality.
Scientists from across the globe have studied our repeated use of a plastic cup until it disintegrates.
Not all of our frugal actions have worked out. Driving 96 miles out of the way to avoid paying a .75 cent toll was a miscalculated error.
Keeping the old snow blower until it started spitting out asphalt, wasn’t our best moment.
As a frugal person, one has to be careful not to become a hoarder. I haven’t thrown away a T-shirt since I was 17.
I have 347 T-shirts of all types. If someone says they just saw a guy with a shirt that reads, “You like what you see? Page me!” It was probably me out getting more paint.
The most stressful part of frugality is the daily battle with trash bags. I spend a significant amount of brain power strategizing how to fill a trash bag with as much trash as possible without breaking it. If it breaks, I’ve got a thrift store Hazmat suit for clean-up.
It’s not the savings of 18 cents per bag that drives me, or even the goal of leaving less of a carbon footprint. It’s, it’s – I don’t freaking know.
Well, I hope you’ve enjoyed reading this because I plan on reusing all the words in this piece in the future. Wouldn’t want to waste them.
Scott Kerman is a Methuen native and host of The Grandstanders Live! He can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
