I was voted “Most Talkative” in my Methuen High School class. This is much better than being voted “Most Likely to Succeed.” (No pressure there.) If you think about it, that award is insulting to the rest of the class. Let’s choose the one person out of all of us poor, wretched souls who we believe has a slight chance of making something of themselves. Now, before we head to the dungeon to live out the rest of our post-teen years, we have one final thing to say: Go get ‘em champ!
I was chosen “Most Talkative” because I’ve always had plenty to say. I’m the guy you want at every dinner party and group gathering. I’m the dead-air filler. Want to discuss the latest news, sports, gossip, conspiracy theory? I’ve got plenty of things to say about anything to start a conversation. Anyone play an instrument?
Unfortunately, my way of communication is about as old school as my diploma. Speaking, it seems, has seen its best day and is fast becoming out of style. Pretty crazy. Only thing crazier would be if, in my lifetime, businesses stopped accepting cash payments. I’d comment, but I’m afraid a sound coming out of my mouth might startle the young children. OMG. (Insert emoji here.)
Maybe it’s for the best. Most people hate the sound of their voice. Not what they’re saying, but the literal sound of their voice. My wife has a milk-and-honey vocal quality that is a pleasure to hear. Even on the rare occasions when it might appear that she’s yelling at me. (Writer’s note: She made me write that last part.)
Still, she cringes whenever she hears a recording of her voice.
If we stop speaking, bad things will happen. For instance, more people will be hit by cars.
“Why didn’t you warn me the car was coming right at me?”
“I did. Check your text.”
I was at my nephew’s Little League game and a foul ball was headed toward my head. I wasn’t paying attention because, surprisingly, I was busy talking. Thankfully, someone – probably over the age of 50 – screamed, “duck!” I moved just in the nick of time. Without the spoken word, my new nickname would have been Toothless Scott .
Why go to restaurants if we can’t talk to each other and socialize? What else are we supposed to do, look at our phone? Oh wait, I must have asked that out loud—judging by the 12 mean glares I just got that are attached to the dozen heads that were so rudely forced to look up from their phones.
Movies will go back to being silent films like 100 years ago. Charlie Chaplin will be famous again, which means we will never again have to watch a movie where George Clooney and Julia Roberts team up. O.K, I can live with that.
People won’t be yelling or screaming at each other. There is a difference between the two. Yelling is not as loud and is less intense. Screaming is at the top of one’s voice and is sometimes accompanied by physical violence. Maybe the world will become a more peaceful place. Also, and I can’t emphasize this enough, my wife does neither of these.
I hope live singing doesn’t go by the wayside and will always be hip. Seeing how much the thousands of Swifties enjoyed the Taylor Swift concerts was a pleasure. I’ll reconsider this opinion if Clooney and Roberts ever cut an album.
The decline of the spoken word couldn’t come at a worse time for me, as I’m trying to learn Italian for a pending trip to Italy. What am I going to do now, just assume the locals will cater to my archaic way of communicating? Hold on, I’ve been told such behavior is called being an American tourist.
If no one in the country speaks, researchers believe the divorce rate will go down dramatically. Married couples will work out their issues in a more rational manner without it getting personal. That’s all fine and dandy, until the mother-in-law figures out how to start a text thread.
My 40th high school reunion is coming up. Now that I have nothing from my high school years to pump my chest about, I guess I’ll just rent a fancy car to impress my old classmates. Just in case we’re asked to vote on middle-aged class superlatives, I’ve started doing 12 hours of exercise with my thumbs to win the “Best Texter” category. Even ifaz I don’t win, it should still be a fun night as it’s being held at the Witch Dungeon Museum.
Scott Kerman’s new book, “The World According to Scott,” is now available on Amazon, Kindle and Kindle Unlimited. Scott, a Methuen native, can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
