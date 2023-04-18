The ham sandwich comes home to roost:
Criminal defense lawyers like to make fun of the grand jury system. They joke that any prosecutor worth his or her salt can convince a grand jury to indict a ham sandwich. In the case of Donald Trump, that joke has come home to roost.
Let’s look at the indictment. The thrust of the case is that Trump mislabeled an alleged hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels, a porn star who no one had ever heard of until she claimed she had a liaison with The Donald a decade before he ran for president. The payment is said to have been made by Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.
According to the indictment, Trump then sent Cohen a check and marked it as payment for “legal expenses.” Apparently, Trump should have recorded the payment as “secret hush money for a porn star who is trying to shake me down and derail my run for president.”
Trump has consistently denied he had any affair with this person. Moreover, the payment of the alleged “hush money” is not a crime. The alleged crime is the way Trump, or more likely one of his employees, characterized the payment.
I can only imagine the millions of book entries in businesses around the country that are similarly given a nebulous title. Exactly what constitutes “legal expense”? Aren’t payments to a lawyer for expenses to prevent possible litigation or the publication of embarrassing claims the performance of legal services, especially for such a public persona? More importantly, is such characterization of this expense a crime?
I won’t even mention the fact that this indictment of a former president is the first in our 247-year history, nor the fact that this former president is now running for election to a second term. He may very well be the Republican nominee for president in 2024. If elected president, will he have to serve his term behind bars?
I have written here about the perversion of our justice system, but I must say that I never thought it would become this blatantly weaponized by political ideologues disguised as law enforcement public servants. The unparalleled efforts by the FBI and Department of Justice, colluding with the liberal media and the Hillary Clinton campaign committee, to destroy Donald Trump before, during and after his presidency, are staggering.
In my 72 years, I have never seen such a vendetta against a man. Admittedly he is an annoying braggart and vocal bully, but there is no denying the success of his administration, both domestically and on the international stage, prior to the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic. Juxtaposed to the first two-plus years of Joe Biden, the Trump years feel like Camelot 2.0.
I understand that there are tens of millions of Americans who simply loathe Donald Trump, be it for his policies or personality. Nevertheless, there is no denying his popularity with other tens of millions. In many ways, his loss in the 2020 election was his own fault. Too much of me … me … me.
I appreciate what he did for the country, but honestly hope he is not the Republican nominee. My hope is not based upon any belief that he wouldn’t do a good job again; rather my fear is that he may be the only Republican that feeble Joe Biden could beat, simply because of the level of antipathy for Trump and the certain headwinds that the liberal media and others will unleash. Trump did his job.
However, his time has passed. He saved the country from Hillary Clinton. Her escape from prosecution in her email scandal, plus her financing the dossier that sparked the bogus Russia collusion hoax, underscore just how perversely our system of justice has spiraled.
The country will now likely be even more politically divided than it already is. Will the coming campaign season be centered on policies and the best interests of the nation, or will it devolve into a pitched battle between Trump supporters and haters?
I have always thought the reason Trump’s court challenges to the 2020 election were all tossed out was not because there were no merits to his claims, but a cogent recognition by the courts that allowing a case seeking to overturn an election would be dangerous for our democracy. I suggest that the Manhattan District Attorney should have taken the same path.
Bringing spurious charges against Donald Trump at this stage for events that happened seven years ago is absurd. Even if Trump were to be found guilty of some charge, what damage will be done to the country that is already unable to have civil discourse about its leaders? Does the country really need a trial of a presidential nominee concerning payments to a porn star?
I don’t think even the Trump haters in Hollywood could come up with such a sleazy script.
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the city of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
