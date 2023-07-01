I got my initiation into gardening at the early age of 21 while living on a tropical island paradise in the South Pacific. The terrain there was teeming with a bevy of floral inhabitants that defiantly competed with the ocean’s coral gardens for the best color displays and pageantry.
The island’s crushed coral roads were brimming with stands of flowering hibiscus and colorful ti plants brightened home exteriors. Vibrant garlands of perfumed heilala, kakala, and plumeria beautified the fashionable floral necklaces and bracelets sported by the Tongan people.
My initial incursions into tending a garden took place in the taro, yucca, and sweet potato fields supplying the kitchens for the day and boarding students at the Mailefihi School where I was a faculty member.
Under the tutelage of my students, I used a variety of tools to clean the fields and extract the tubers. This inspired me to start a vegetable garden on a small plot close to my tin hut where the super fertile soil from eons of natural composting and volcanic ash transformed my rookie travails into a bountiful menagerie of delectable edibles.
Following my 2-year tenure in Tonga, I reapplied to the Peace Corps and was assigned to the National School of Agriculture in El Salvador. There I had free rein within the extensive fruit orchards and vegetable gardens to experiment and learn within this living laboratory. I was assigned to teach courses in plant pathology, plant physiology, and agricultural microbiology, all of which helped me develop a deeper understanding and appreciation of plant life.
Back in the USA, my wife and I would spend more than a decade living in apartments separated from the custody of an outside garden. But that changed after the purchase of our home 30 years ago. It is ideally situated on a corner lot occupied by a medley of evergreen trees and shrubs with ample space to explore and transform the landscape into an ambit festooned with gardens.
However, over the years I have discovered that a life lived in gardens is more than feting the senses with the aromas, colors, shapes, and sizes provided by the plant kingdom. This refreshing avocation has cultivated within me a profound relationship with the slow cycles of nature and an awareness of my place in this evolution.
Just as plants rise, bloom, then fade, I too am connected to an existence designed to go through a similar progression. Tending my gardens has been a meditative, humbling experience refining my patience in the present and pronouncing my faith in the future. As I journey through the seasons caring for my gardens, the pattern of birth, flourishing, maturation, and decay sheds light on the mystery of being human.
My gardens have become a place where I can restore my emotional and spiritual balance and nourish a zest for life and personal growth. Marc Hamer, author of “Spring Rain: A Life Lived in Gardens,” wrote, “All the flowers’ melancholic fading signals the brevity of life and shouts to me — blossom while you can you fool!”
Gardening partakes in traits which are the hallmark of many formative spiritual practices such as patience, attentiveness, diligence, mindfulness, and self-control. “You cannot be a gardener without mindfulness,” Hamer affirmed. “Gardening, meditation: It’s all pretty much the same really, isn’t it?”
In addition to being a meditative, peaceful activity, gardening also provides some surprising cognitive, emotional, and physical benefits.
An important study tracking nearly 3,000 people over 60 for 16 years revealed that gardening can lower the risk of dementia by a formidable 36 percent. Gardening stimulates the mind and keeps us in the present, requiring attention to detail, patterns, spacing, depth, division, and other factors.
“It is also a full-spectrum sensory experience, with vibrant colors to see, buzzing insects and water droplets to hear, aromatic plants and soil to smell, various textures to feel, and fruit, vegetables and even some flowers to taste.” (National Library of Medicine, 2006)
In terms of gardening’s impact on our emotions, it has been found to increase levels of serotonin and dopamine – the “feel good” hormones in the brain. It also lowers the stress hormone cortisol, improves mood, boosts self-esteem, and improves attention span.
Gardening is considered a light aerobic exercise which can improve heart and lung health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, moderate-intensity level activities such as gardening for 2.5 hours each week can reduce the risk for obesity, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, stroke, depression, colon cancer and premature death.
Now into my early 70s, I’ve come to firmly believe that gardening is by far one of the best robust, rejuvenating exercises for my body, mind, and spirit. Interestingly, even Egyptian kings and queens were prescribed walks on garden paths by their physicians as a boost for mental well-being.
Joni Mitchell’s “Woodstock,” with its “we got to get ourselves back to the garden” refrain, was, and remains, a song of hope and positivity, a call reminding us that we are all connected to each other, the Earth, and the universe. For me, getting back to the garden simply does not allow me to be mentally old, because too many hopes and dreams are vying to sprout within a realm of possibilities.
Dr. William Kolbe, an Andover resident, is a retired high school and college teacher, former Peace Corps volunteer in Tonga and El Salvador, and a mentor in Big Friends Little Friends, a program of Family Services of the Merrimack Valley. He can be reached at bila.kolbe9@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.