My wife and I have owned a beach cottage in Maine for over twenty years. On the street we walk daily on our way to the beach is another cottage owned by an older gentleman named Frank. Every day, for as long as we’ve owned our home, Frank would sit on his wooden rocking chair. His backside must surely be one big callus at this point.
We always make sure to wave to Frank on our way back and forth. Every once in a while, Frank would ask me to bring his barrels in from the street and I was happy do it. “Thanks, kid,” he’d say. Who in their mid-50s doesn’t like to be called kid? Do you need me to get your slippers?
As the summers came and went, we’d notice more and more people, locals and tourists alike, visiting with Frank on his porch. They would sit next to him or gather on the weathered stairs at his feet and share their stories while listening to his. Frank’s a soft-spoken man with the very reserved, Maine personality. He’d listen and offer up a few words of encouragement or advice like shiny coins. But mostly he’d listen, as he looked toward the beach and continuously rocked his chair.
It always evokes for me the iconic Field of Dreams speech by James Earl Jones. If you build a cottage near the beach and you sit a wisened old man on a rocking chair they will come. They will come on the porch for reasons they can’t even fathom, not knowing for sure why they’re doing it. They’ll arrive at Frank’s porch as innocent as children, longing for loved ones who have passed on, who offered a comforting ear and voice.
We never sat down with Frank. Didn’t seem right, as we knew him before he became a front porch icon. Last year on a nice summer day we walked to the beach and the chair was empty. Weeks followed and we inquired to a neighbor. Frank had moved into an assisted living residence.
What happens when all the Franks die? Where will we go to seek advice or those words of wisdom we need to guide us? Where can we find the people whose lifetimes of experience have taught them a lot about a lot? Siri? Alexa? Google? At 57 years old, I realize it’s my generation that is next to sit down in that rocking chair. I better up my life-knowledge game.
So I decided to venture out into the real world for a day and learn from total strangers. I was going old school. The search engines I’d access for information would be human, nothing artificial here. I started by hopping on the public bus and striking up a conversation with the driver, Terry. I asked her what is her biggest regret? She said holding grudges and eliminating people from her life that she cared about. Have you tried to reconcile these relationships? “Yes, but some of them died before I could. Others, I honestly could live without, especially the ones who are male,” she said.
I saw a police officer and introduced myself. I asked Officer Andrews, how people act toward police these days? “People hate us. Not everybody, but most of the people who come over to us are antagonistic. Every time there’s a viral video of police, you can bet we’re going to hear about it. ‘Did you see what you guys did now’ stuff,” he said.
Next stop was one of my favorite Middle Eastern food joints. In between my bites of kibbeh, I asked the owner, Samir, how was business going? “Life is great! Everyday I get to do what I love and provide for my family, I’m blessed. God is good,” he exclaimed. How’s business been post-Covid, I queried. “Could be better. We do many Door Dash orders and the companies take too much. Worse problem is very few offices are catering orders for lunch anymore. People work from home now. They need to go back to work. Get fat eating potato chips at home. Need to eat grape leaves instead.”
A crossing guard was standing at her post waiting for school to let out, so I went up to her. Margaret has worked as both a parking enforcement officer and crossing guard for over 20 years. I asked her how children have changed since she started her job?
“They look down on the phone when crossing the street. I yell at them to pay attention. I can’t be on every street. When you engage them, they’re like children from the past. Happy and sweet for the most part. I love seeing them. Girls more mature than the boys. They shouldn’t give kids phones until they’re 18,” she said.
I walked up to an older man on a park bench with his dog. I asked if I could sit down with him and he said the space was for rent. I asked Richard, 81, what advice would he give the younger generation? He said he would share the quote of Gandhi. “Learn as if you will live forever and Live like you will die tomorrow. Also, never go into business with your brother-in-law,” he jokingly added. At least I think he was joking.
As I walked home full of the stories of the people I met, I felt I was maybe a little more prepared for when it will be my time to rock on the porch. If I learned one thing from Frank, it’s that I’m going to buy a comfortable outdoor recliner with a thick cushion.
Scott’s new book, The World According to Scott, is now available on Amazon, Kindle and Kindle Unlimited. Great gift for yourself, family and friends.
Scott Kerman is a Methuen native and can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com
