I hope everyone had a nice Labor Day holiday. I’ve never liked the holiday for many reasons. It meant having to start a new school year the next day. I graduated college in 1987 and have not been in school for 36 years and yet I still get a sick pit in my stomach on Labor Day thinking I have to wake up early to catch the school bus.
Back in the day, my family annually watched the Muscular Dystrophy Telethon which ended at 6:30pm on Labor Day. Jerry Lewis would sing, while crying, “You’ll Never Walk Alone” and when the song was done so was the telethon and my summer. I would begin crying where Jerry left off.
Labor Day is an annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers. We hard working folks should be celebrated and could use a few additional holidays during the year to shine a light on the people that make this country great. Yet if you want to wipe the smile off someone’s face, say the word labor. Is this going to hurt? Is there a backdoor I can escape to?
Labor is defined as work and especially hard physical work. Add a past participle and you’ve got Labored which means physical work done with great effort and difficulty. Sounds wonderful. Isn’t there a machine for that? Let’s just call the holiday Back Breaking Day!
We have a weird relationship with working. For many people it defines who they are as a person. ‘What do you do for a living’ is usually the first question you ask a stranger after introducing yourself. Most likely you won’t remember the persons name, but refer to him later as that computer programmer guy. Or maybe as that moron who ate the last cinnamon danish.
American workers have much shorter vacations and many fewer public holidays than other workers across the globe. People in other wealthy countries have made the choice to accept lower annual incomes in exchange for less time working. Americans have not. We don’t know what to do with ourselves if we’re not working. Hey, let’s get a drink and talk about people at work.
A recent study came out and you can tell what type of job people have by the time of day they take their shower. Those with white color jobs shower in the morning before work. Those with blue collar jobs shower in the evening after work. People who don’t shower at all work from home.
Thus is the life of a female bee, who compulsively works from the day she’s born until the day she dies. It’s a thankless life of nonstop work. So the buzzing sound you hear is her complaining. I pollinate day and night for what? So these ungrateful humans, who keep swatting at me, can eat. Take a stick of butter and shove it right up …
On average, Americans are retiring later than they did in the 1990s. Americans are now retiring three or four years later in life than they did three decades ago, puzzling researchers and reversing a trend that had lasted more than a century. My research questions this study, as it seems everyone over 60 is retired and currently playing pickle ball across the street.
People like to say they’re semi-retired. That’s not a thing. It’s middle aged people who can’t find full time work. Just tell the truth. We’re not here to judge. It’s okay to be part of the human race. I have an Uncle who, to put it nicely, has had an inconsistent work history. He’s been saying he was semi-retired since he was in his twenties. He lists his occupation as, Putting my feet up.
A few people I know, who’ve been laid off in the last year, said they’re now doing consulting work. No, you’re not. That’s not really a thing either. My friend’s company once hired a so called office morale consultant. She said it was a complete waste of time and money. The next time, she hired a belly dancer and now her employees clap when someone walks down the hallway.
Lots of people wear their work clothes all the time. Our neighbor who works as an auto mechanic aways has his greasy work shirt on with his name Salvatore stitched over the breast pocket. My friend, who’s a lawyer, always wears his striped suit pants and traditional black wingtip shoes. He comes over for a cookout and everyone thinks they’re in a deposition.
When my friend, who’s in a garage rock band, tries to pick up girls, he tells them he’s in a band. When they ask him where they’ll play next, he says they don’t have any gigs, but are currently laboring in the studio to record a song. They immediately scatter.
Scott’s new book, The World According to Scott, is now available on Amazon, Kindle and Kindle Unlimited. Great gift for yourself, family and friends.
Scott is a Methuen native and can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.