This is an election year, but the only race that appears to be drawing a lot of attention is the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate held by Democrat Maggie Hassan.
Granted there are a number of Republicans lining up for the 1st District Congressional seat held by Democrat Chris Pappas, but what that district looks like is still up in the air, although the House has already approved a gerrymandered map favoring a Republican candidate.
Gov. Chris Sununu has asked the Senate to make some adjustments to the map that would move 35% of the state’s population into another district. However, no proposed changes have appeared for public consumption.
U.S. Senate seats have only one district, the entire state, so there is no waiting to see which communities you will represent.
To date, the GOP U.S. Senate race has three known candidates and one or two more may join the fray before the June filing period.
Last week Kevin Smith, who was the Londonderry town manager and chair of the Pease Development Authority, officially announced his candidacy. He also worked in former Gov. Craig Benson’s administration and was the executive director for the conservative Cornerstone Action, a New Hampshire affiliate of a national group.
Smith ran for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in 2012 but finished second to Ovide Lamontange, who lost to Hassan in the general election.
Retired Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc announced late last year he would be a candidate after running two years ago. He lost that primary to Corky Messner, who was unsuccessful in his challenge of Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.
And during Saturday’s blizzard, state Senate President Chuck Morse officially threw his hat in the ring for the U.S. Senate nomination.
Morse, who owns a nursery and landscaping business in Atkinson, is serving his eighth term in the N.H. Senate, and served four terms in the N.H. House.
Announcing his run for the U.S. Senate now tends to make Morse a lame-duck leader for the rest of the 2022 session, which could change things a little in the N.H. Senate and what it does.
Morse, much like Smith, could be called a pragmatic conservative, but that may not be enough in a Republican primary these days.
He is not someone who likes to see government affairs disrupted like they were this fall when the Executive Council was asked to accept federal money to boost the state’s vaccination programs.
He did vote with the rest of the Republicans on the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee to table accepting the federal money, but then voted to accept it at the committee’s next meeting after the Executive Council reversed course several days before.
Morse did follow through on many of the House’s priorities last year, including the divisive concepts rewrite, 24-week abortion ban and the “education freedom accounts.” But other priorities were either delayed and some killed in the Senate.
In making his announcement, he said he makes no apologies for the abortion ban, noting he is a pro-life Republican.
That is fine, but because of his position as Senate president, he is under a microscope that Smith and Bolduc are not.
The first priority for state Republican Party leaders is a GOP primary that does not create a lot of animosity that could hurt the winning candidate in the general election.
So far, although it is very early, they are following the script by adhering to the long used and true red strategy of running against both the incumbent Hassan and Washington D.C.
In other words, make it a campaign focusing on national issues where the three candidates are pretty much in agreement, not local issues that may be more divisive and focus on Hassan and what she has or has not done. But more importantly, run against Congress and Washington D.C.
But the three U.S. Senate GOP candidates are going to have to separate themselves from the others sooner or later and that is when things become dicey.
There will be no lack of money going into this primary. The question is who gets the endorsement of former President Donald Trump and the other question is will it matter.
If Sununu had decided to run for U.S. Senate, which he did not, he likely would not have had a serious primary challenge and he is not likely to draw much of a primary challenge running for re-election either, but you never know.
What actions he did take early in the pandemic — particularly the mask mandate he imposed last winter — has stirred up a hornet’s nest of anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers.
Some would like nothing better than to challenge him in a GOP primary, but that would be a bit quixotic.
Sununu’s high approval ratings have come down to earth as do for any governor or mayor eventually. The longer you are in office, the more people you will upset for many reasons.
And to date no strong Democratic candidate has appeared on the horizon to challenge Sununu and like Morse, he will be under the microscope.
This year the bills will be more singular and some will test his political skills. What does he do with the anti-mask and anti-vaccine related bills that will end up on his desk, as well as other bills where lawmakers want to extend their reach into what can be and cannot be taught in public schools and universities?
The second year of the two-year term is also fraught with many difficult decisions if you are running for re-election, or seeking higher office.
And this legislative session will produce more than the usual challenges if you are Sununu or Morse.
But at least they are not waiting to find out what communities they will represent as the U.S. Representative candidates are in both districts.
Distant Dome by veteran journalist Garry Rayno explores a broader perspective on the State House and state happenings for InDepthNH.org. Reach him at garry.rayno@yahoo.com.