In 1992, I moved with my wife and young family to Andover to serve the local Jewish community and establish the Chabad of Merrimack Valley. I was told that Massachusetts was a hub for liberalism, tolerance and acceptance.
Recently, however, when I’ve opened up the local newspapers and tuned into local TV and radio stations, there have been reports of a state-wide uptick in anti-Semitism. These troubling incidents are part of a larger nationwide increase in anti-Semitism, which has elicited widespread concern and action.
In May of this year, the White House released a U.S. National Strategy to Counter anti-Semitism. In it, a strategy is put forth which proposes stricter anti-hate laws, increased security for Jewish institutions and a call to each and every American to do their part in contributing to the “whole-of-society response” needed to combat anti-Semitism.
Anti-Semitism is a problem that should be taken seriously and I commend the White House for taking action. However, I’d like to take a deeper look at the underlying strategy being employed, and to suggest a complimentary approach that would advance a more uplifting and encouraging response to the scourge of anti-Semitism.
The 60-page report largely outlines a largely outwardly directed approach — one which focuses primarily on sources of the hate and policies that could mitigate or diminish them. This reflects the attitude many have towards combating hate, which is head on.
This is wholly understandable, however no set of policies will eliminate hate completely. I believe the communal response the Jewish community can put forward can also include more of a focus on increasing Jewish communal vitality, appreciating our unique heritage and taking positive action to proudly express our Judaism. Where the haters seek to diminish Judaism, we fight back by being proud of who we are and sticking to what makes us unique.
The Jews have been knocked down many times throughout history. But we’ve regained our footing each and every time. It was not wars waged on our enemies that ensured our survival, it was the love and pride we have in our heritage and culture and remaining committed to what we stand for that created an inextinguishable flame that has sustained us throughout the generations.
Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, also known as the Rebbe, was a spiritual leader and is widely considered the most influential rabbi in modern history. He was a mentor and teacher of mine, and sent many young rabbinic couples around the world to spread Jewish teaching.
His approach was one of love and not combat. We are taught that rather than engaging with our adversaries, we should proudly spread the Jewish message — that each person has a mission to uplift the world and spread kindness. We aim to galvanize Jews to not be ashamed of who they are but to be proud of it.
On June 22, we celebrated the 29th anniversary of the passing of the Rebbe, and we mark the day by reflecting on his teachings. One of his core tenets as leader of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement was his insistence on each and every person fulfilling their G-d given missions. He often spoke that each individual is entrusted with G-d given talents and a G-d given purpose. We each have a responsibility to carry that mission out as fully as possible.
A woman recovering from cancer once wrote to the Rebbe that she was overwhelmed with sadness and despondency over her medical condition. His response was “you have neighbors who need you. Make time every day to visit them and help them.”
The Rebbe was not telling her to get over herself, but was reminding her that while she is still alive, she has a divine mission to help others in her own unique way. This attitude can help countless people, young and old, who are experiencing gloom or discouragement at the current state of our world.
This empowered attitude is one which the Rebbe encouraged me and countless others to have when facing adversity. So when we find ourselves distraught or overwhelmed by anti-Semitism, we too should find those proverbial neighbors who need our help.
As the Rebbe said, visit them and help them. By standing tall and proud, we don’t need to battle against those who seek to diminish us as a people, rather we will remain steadfast in our mission to make the world a better place, one kind act at a time.
Rabbi Asher Bronstein is the Director of Chabad of Merrimack Valley.
