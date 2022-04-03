At its height several decades ago, the Lawrence Fire Department employed slightly more than 200 people, including a chief with aids and a deputy chief. These first-responders manned eight pumper trucks, three ladder trucks, one light rescue vehicle, and two ambulances.
Beginning in the 1970s and carrying through the ‘90s, however, four of the engine trucks, a ladder truck and the ambulances and aides were eliminated at varying times. Four fire stations were closed, and essentially the department was cut in half. Apparatus purchases were sparse but Chief Richard Shafer was successful in replacing equipment and buying a Quint fire engine during the ‘90s.
Coincidentally at the same time, Lawrence was gripped by an epidemic of arson fires that received national attention, even as the staffing in 1992 and ‘93 was cut by 35%. Demotions were made and morale was low. Thankfully the arsons declined due to the intervention of a task force including Lawrence Police and Fire departments, the federal Bureau of Arson, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Massachusetts State Police. By then the population had dropped to the 60,000 range and a large influx of immigrants was underway in the city.
Deputy Chief Brian Moriarty of the downriver Haverhill Fire Department was appointed Lawrence chief March 22, 2015, inheriting the department with old equipment, an unhappy team, and a bleak future.
Moriarty began his fire service career in the U.S. Air Force in 1980, became a paramedic and started in Haverhill in April of 1987. At the same time, he began a paramedic career in Lawrence. This gave him a different perspective of the Lawrence Fire Department than most outsiders. He knew personally and took care of many of the department members over the next 29 years.
With the assistance of former Mayor Daniel Rivera, Moriarty hit the ground running by reopening Engine 9’s quarters in South Lawrence East in November of 2015. He continued to aggressively build the inventory of equipment and grow the staff, along with many more efforts for the betterment of the department and the city.
With other adjustments and some reorganization, he was able to dramatically reduce response time to Tower Hill, one of several major hills in Lawrence. The firehouse was rehabbed top to bottom.
Importantly, amid the opioid crisis, he provided naloxone to all members of the department, which was used both on and off duty.
Many of the Lawrence firehouses were neglected for years and in need of major repairs. The biggest issue was at the Central Fire Station, which was built in 1967 and also serves as headquarters. Moriarty initiated a project that resulted in a basically new, aesthetically pleasing floor at a cost of over $1 million.
Fortunately, many of these improvements were in place during the 2018 natural gas disaster in South Lawrence, Andover and North Andover, when numerous simultaneous fires broke out due to over-pressurized gas lines. One house exploded and a teenager died. Hundreds of people were forced out of their homes for months. And, to Moriarty’s credit, the Lawrence Fire Department could handle the challenge. After that drawn-out and eye-opening event, more needed equipment was purchased, including but not limited to combustible gas indicators and a communications vehicle.
Lawrence has been recognized in recent years as the poorest city in Massachusetts. The population has been on the rise estimated at close 82,000 in 2019. and all of these residents still are crammed into the same 6.75 square miles as when the town was established 174 years ago.
Credit goes to the officers and members of the Lawrence Fire Department, with Chief Moriarty at the helm, for accomplishing so much on many fronts in a very short period of time.
Jim Regan grew up Lawrence and retired as a fire protection engineer and insurance executive after a 50-year career. He is an unofficial historian of the Lawrence Fire Department and was a 20-year member of the Western Springs, Illinois, Fire Department. Lawrence will always be his home.
