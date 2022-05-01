Marjorie Taylor Greene is an embarrassment and liability to the Republican Party.
Most importantly, she is a danger to democracy and an affront to the truth.
She is constantly in the news, not because of any meaningful legislation but merely because of the latest mindless thing that has come out of her mouth.
She has become the standard bearer for conspiracy theorists and simply has no credibility, whatsoever.
The people of 14th District in north Georgia deserve representation, not some political sideshow.
She has a history of supporting wild, reckless debunked QAnon conspiracy theories, making racist, anti-semitic statements and verbally attacking fellow Republicans who do not go along with her outlandish comments and odd beliefs.
And, of course, she supports the Big Lie, spouting unsubstantiated, unproven, baseless claims of widespread voter fraud and a stolen 2020 presidential election.
It is no surprise voters have issued challenges to her candidacy.
The courts are having to balance the claims of voters who say she has disqualified herself by being party to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and the rights of other voters to make a decision at the polls regarding who they want to represent them.
The collateral damage, of course, is the Republican Party itself.
But whose fault is that?
Because of her connections to Trump, the party has treated Greene with kid gloves.
She has spewed her venom with relative impunity.
The GOP should not be the least bit surprised if Greene and her vile ilk of conspiracy-laden confederates end up owning the party after the 2022 election.
By tolerating, if not placating, extremists such as Greene, D.C. Republicans are sowing the wind and stand in danger of reaping the whirlwind.
The party bears responsibility for the failure of GOP leadership to condemn her rhetoric publicly and the party to censure her, repeatedly.
Georgia Republicans, members of U.S. Congress and even voters in the 14th District may be embarrassed by Greene — and they well should be — but they are also responsible for her and the platform they have given her.
Jim Zachary is the editor of The Valdosta Daily Times, CNHI’s director of newsroom training and development and president emeritus of the Georgia First Amendment Foundation. CNHI is the parent company of The Eagle-Tribune.
