Included in the recently passed and signed Massachusetts state budget is a provision that allows undocumented students to pay in-state tuition rates to the state’s college and university system.
Previously, in-state tuition eligibility was determined by residency, and the state’s undocumented population wasn’t technically considered “residents”. That was until Gov. Maura Healey signed the $55.9 billion budget containing the provision on tuition.
There are conditions these students must meet to become eligible: They must have resided in Massachusetts for three years and graduated from a Massachusetts high school or passed a graduate equivalency test.
Officials estimate this new legislation would affect 250-400 students per year, but the key is that this program would extend student aid and financial assistance programs to those who are eligible. The cost saving for many students would be significant.
There are many who will balk at the notion of “more hand-outs to the undocumented,” labelling it unfair or a waste of the university system’s money. And yes, these students are undocumented, not “illegal,” as some like to say.
There is a great financial incentive for the state to add to its population of college-educated, professional young people. As a retired teacher, I’m a firm believer in the doctrine that people can never have too much education. It’s a foundation for a highly qualified workforce and a literate, informed, and culturally diverse population.
The benefits far outweigh the cost. Students of undocumented families are here to stay. They’re not liable to take their education and return home to Guatemala, Haiti, the war-torn Middle East, or impoverished parts of Africa. Yes, a very few might, but odds are, they’ll stay here and create a life in the United States.
They’ll work and pay taxes. They and their families came here for a reason. There is a far better life here than in the homelands they fled. Let’s also admit now that the road to citizenship in this country isn’t easy. We’ve placed a number of obstacles in their path, and in a number of cases for good reason.
But it takes years, sometimes decades, to sort through the necessary paperwork and get the necessary work permits. Recent stories in this newspaper tell of the arduous task even to obtain a work permit and get out of cramped temporary housing. It’s cumbersome, and there’s a backlog, according to articles featuring a Haitian family housed in a local hotel, awaiting work visas.
There is no greater investment than education. Study after study confirms the correlation between educational level or professional and technical training, and income potential as well as quality of life.
True, not everyone is suited to college life, but the option should be there for anyone who is and who wants it. Many Americans place great value on education, hence the proliferation of early childhood and pre-school programs, investments in private and charter schools, and Advanced Placement courses.
Every spring, it’s gratifying to see how many civic and social organizations are giving out scholarships to deserving high school students. American colleges and universities are admired around the world. Those who can afford it send their young people here to be educated.
Interestingly, while many Americans seek to “Make America Great Again,” a headline from a few years back proclaimed, “Donald Trump Still King of the ‘Poorly Educated’”. (Washington Times, Sept, 2020).
Many of the explanations for this phenomenon include economics or what many perceive as his typically blunt presentation style. His voter base, it seems, is primarily white, non-college educated. The less educated tend be “more fear-centered, emphasizing threats and dangers (negativity bias), intolerant of ambiguity and inclined to simple, binary solutions,” Chauncey Devega writes in Salon, March, 2022.
But that number is shrinking as the percentage of the electorate with a college education increases.
Voting patterns suggest that there is a correlation between education levels, along with how much voters read and where they get their information. Be that as it may, if democracy is to succeed and flourish, there needs to be an informed population that seeks out an accurate flow and broad base of information, has the ability to distill real from fantasy and long-held belief, and critical thinking skills that only education can provide.
If America wishes to continue as a world power and a world leader, education must be a vital, vibrant part of the equation. It is only in our best interests to provide educational opportunities at all levels for all of our people, whether documented or not.
We need to invest in those who are newly arrived and wishing to stay. They are the workforce, the brainpower, and the electorate of the future, and we need to accept that reality, free from fear and stereotypes.
It does no good to scream “close the borders” at the top of our lungs when the reality is that some, many in fact, will continue to come. We need to work harder to accept them, to provide for them, to educate them, and to consider them an essential part of the new America.
Tom Walters is a retired music teacher and school arts administrator. He retired as Fine Arts Director for the Methuen Public Schools, and is a past president of the MA Music Educators Association. He lives in Londonderry, and has a blog: imthinkingno.com. Reach him at tomwalters729@gmail.com
