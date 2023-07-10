It seems that the Republican far right, what some of us call the “lunatic fringe,” is at work again, trying to rewrite history and offering sparkling diversions from the reality playing out in public.
“House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-California, expressed support Friday for a symbolic resolution to expunge former President Donald Trump’s two impeachments from the House record,” Miles J. Herszenhorn wrote in a USA Today report in June. “McCarthy told reporters he would back House GOP conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-New York, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, in their effort to expunge both impeachments. However, he said their resolutions would need to go through the committee process first before getting a vote on the floor.”
It’s not immediately clear if that process is even possible, given that there’s no constitutional provisions for rewriting congressional records, as noted in a Business Insider story, also published in June
“Jonathan Turley, a professor at the George Washington University Law School, told Reuters that the Constitution doesn’t list any provisions for expunging impeachments,” John L. Dorman wrote. “‘It is not like a constitutional DUI. Once you are impeached, you
are impeached,’” Turley remarked in an email.”
It would seem that, once again, members of the Republican Party are doing everything they can to divert the flow of history to suit a position that makes their preferred candidate less, well, unflattering.
The Huns and Visigoths who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, well that was just a sight-seeing tour that got out of hand. Trump’s tax returns showed us all quite clearly that his business acumen was a bit overstated and his empire has, over 20-plus years, been able to lose money hand over fist. However, none of his losses managed to trigger an audit, as would normally happen if it was you or me. In fact, Trump, until his recent indictments, had been giving the appearance of having inherited the mantle of “Teflon President.”
So, let’s regroup and divert. He spirited away vast amounts of classified documents to his private estate, claiming “executive privilege” in doing so – despite the fact that executive privilege goes away when one departs the White House. Others also had a few documents here and there, but they apologized and sent them back to the National Archives.
Trump refused to do so until armed enforcement officers showed up at his gate. He even recorded himself showing his cronies some of the documents, like invasion plans, with comments like, “I really shouldn’t be showing you this,” although showing restraint and keeping his mouth shut have never been his strong suits.
“In my administration, I’m going to enforce all laws concerning the protection of classified information,” Trump said in a 2016 campaign statement. Of course at that time he was referring to Hillary Clinton’s email server.
Now that he, himself, is the subject of a massive investigation resulting in 37 indictments, it’s not about laws, it’s about a “weaponized Department of Justice” out on another witch hunt.
“The Marxist left is once again using the same corrupt (Department of Justice) and the same corrupt FBI, and the attorney general and the local district attorneys to interfere,” Trump was quoted in Time magazine. “They’re cheating. They’re crooked. They’re corrupt.”
Right. Just like the election officials across the country who fudged the numbers and conspired to deny him reelection.
While Trump and his legions of lawyers, former staff, and supporters work diligently to deflect responsibility for his alleged legal transgressions, the familiar playbook scenario continues to play out – divide and deflect. Everyone pays attention to Hunter Biden, his laptop, and anything else he and his family may or may not have done. In the meantime, while our attention is turned, we should all pretend that the two presidential impeachment charges against the former president are stricken from the record. They never existed, never happened.
Just like the attack on the Capitol. Nobody ever encouraged former Vice President Pence to stop the proceedings to certify the election results. That didn’t happen either, despite the news footage we all watched in horror. Or Trump pumping his fists and exhorting his followers to storm down Pennsylvania Avenue.
Maybe, if we all try hard enough, we can erase the 2020 election results. And while we’re at it, let’s pretend the Civil War didn’t happen either: That’s quite an ugly story.
Tom Walters is a retired music teacher and school arts administrator. He retired as Fine Arts Director for the Methuen Public Schools, and is a past president of the Massachusetts Music Educators Association. He lives in Londonderry, and has a blog: imthinkingno.com. Reach him at tomwalters729@gmail.com.
