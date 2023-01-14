Ask any business owner or restaurateur, what besides profit — especially in the first years of operation — is most important: Reputation.
One bad review, one person gets sick from your restaurant, one person dissatisfied with your product can bring your operation crashing down.
So it is with a school or school system.
It takes years for a school to build a good reputation. Many start off sparkling new with a clean slate only to find themselves in a few short years with people asking, “What happened there?”
If problems in one school metastasize to others in the same district, the reputation of the entire community can suffer. Make no mistake: A community is measured by the quality of its schools.
It only takes one parent to appear before a school board and publicly decry conditions at her child’s school, or one to declare his emails go unanswered, or one to say, “I am taking my child out of your school system,” and the district reputation or school can take years to recover — if it ever does.
In the early 1980s, the Carnegie Forum issued a document declaring, in part, that if someone visited a classroom in America, it would be considered an act of war. Is the war lost? For what would that same person say today?
A quick look at the internet reveals teachers under siege with problem behavior by students at levels never seen.
In addition to perennial common problems like poor internet connectivity, supplies, lack of proper ventilation, security lapses, and lack of school/district leadership, students seem to have behavioral problems requiring discipline actions hourly.
Assaults on teachers, politically motivated attacks by parents who have axes to grind, vandalism of school property, and, the most pernicious and recently sweeping across the nation’s schools, false allegations of harassment, abuse, and misconduct often from maliciously malevolent middle-schoolers. What was once dealt with by suspension or expulsion now receives a visit to guidance office, a pat on the shoulder or, at worst, a recess detention.
With streetwise children and litigious parents, those empowered to discipline run in fear. Some might call it a cowardly approach. But the real problem is fear.
First, parents must step up their game and not tolerate a child’s misbehavior. Set limits. Have consequences when limits are broken. Teach respect for education, teachers, and other authority figures. Be a sound role model. If you see sudden odd behaviors in your child or the school tells you of these behaviors, do something to correct it rather than the usual, “My child? No, not my child.”
Secondly, if a child assaults school personnel, swears incessantly at others, prepares and spreads false allegations about anyone, displays mental disturbances, the school must stop it in its tracks. A limitless child can become a burden to a community as an adult.
Finally, unions can be effective in setting down contractual rules to protect all personnel from the vagaries of student behavior. That includes custodians, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, secretaries, and the most vulnerable of all, substitutes. It is not just teachers who face the onslaught of frivolous and often malicious student behavior.
Schools that have turned themselves around can serve as models. Staff system ‘shake-ups’ are often necessary.
Sometimes system-wide change, the most difficult to do, is the only hope.
This may be the only thing that prevents a state receivership or takeover.
A school cannot change, nor can a system, unless it makes an admission to failure. Think of it as someone who needs to change in order to make his life whole. Few systems change when they look in the mirror and see no fault. Few addicts change until they admit that they have a problem. Think of the courageous AA member who stands and declares, ‘I am an alcoholic.’
The politician who walks into a school fraught with bad student behavior and declares “we have no problems here” is a leader who isn’t looking very hard.
We have learned from the initially poor COVID-19 response in 2020, to the lack of monitoring social media among young people, and to our collective abdication of responsibility toward schools that we must rededicate ourselves to providing better and safer schools.
If we don’t, we will never make America great. We will slide into an abyss from which we cannot escape.
Michael Veves is a retired teacher with a master’s degree from Lesley University and another from the University of Arkansas. He taught for 20 years, retired, and operated an equestrian academy. He is now an accomplished ballroom dancer and performer who has substitute taught nearly 1000 times in the last seven years.
