Many readers know the late Elijah Oliver as a young man with a lengthy criminal record. As Elijah’s former teacher, I’m compelled to share a side of him that few people outside his circle know. He deserves a proper goodbye.
Elijah, a 22-year-old Haverhill resident, was shot dead earlier this month in Vermont.
When Elijah first walked into my fifth-grade class at Consentino, we immediately found ourselves in the hallway to address his behavior. Before doing so, he extended his hand to shake mine in a sign of accountability, explaining that the events that led him to act that way could not be used as an excuse. It was the only time a student had displayed this type of accountability to me on day one.
Years later, Elijah planned a return visit. There was a downpour that day, and naturally I assumed he would not walk a mile in the rain to visit his old teacher. As I glanced up, marinating in water and laced with a smile that could have illuminated the entirety of Haverhill at night, was Elijah.
“Betcha didn’t think I was coming, my man!” was all he said before breaking out in his infectious laughter. He soon had to leave for work and refused my offer to drive him, but I explained it was non-negotiable given the rain. After I returned from the restroom, he was gone, leaving only a note stating he was walking to save me the time.
In recent letters from Walpole Prison, he wrote about hardships that led him to his cell, but that no excuses existed. He wrote about the impact his sixth-grade teacher, Mrs. Sarfde, had on him, and how she inspired his love of poetry, and that the literature and letters she sent him sparked hope. He spoke of his former principal, Mr. Mele, and the red face he had when yelling, but said that he loved him unconditionally. Above all, he wrote about his love of producing songs. Fans will tell you he was making a name for himself.
Too often, success is measured by where one ends up in life and not by the obstacles overcome to reach that point. In Elijah’s case, the obstacles some of which he overcame and some of which he was trying to, are incomprehensible to most.
Everybody has chapters in their lives they don’t want to read aloud, but Elijah’s life was an open book. In his own words, he was accountable for his book despite life’s hardships. His final chapter deserves to be one that also reveals his steadfast devotion to his family, his craft, and the people who valued him most.
To my friend, rest easy, brother.
Sean Reardon is a Haverhill resident.