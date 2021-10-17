A redistricting proposal designed to promote fair representation amid a changing Bay State demographic was in the forefront on Beacon Hill last week. If passed, some legislative districts would change dramatically, especially north of Boston.
Introduced Tuesday by the Joint Committee on Redistricting, the new maps outline altered House and Senate districts that would go into effect in January 2023.
Committee members seek to create a new majority-minority Senate district encompassing Lawrence, Methuen and parts of Haverhill. They maintain this would resolve potential voter rights violations and existing polarization along racial and ethnic lines. Accomplishing this means breaking up the 1st Essex and 2nd Essex and Middlesex Senate districts.
Aside from the Merrimack Valley, another notable change would come in the 4th Essex district, which committee members labeled “incumbent free” since it is currently vacant. There, a special election is on the horizon after former Rep. Brad Hill, a Republican from Ipswich, stepped down in September to take a spot on the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.
Hill held his post for more than two decades. Two Republicans and two Democrats are vying for it, with a primary set for Nov. 2 and the special election Nov. 30. The winner would see out Hill’s term which ends in 2022, representing Ipswich, Rowley, Topsfield, Hamilton, Wenham and Manchester. After that, the incumbent would have to run in a different district when the 4th Essex moves to create the majority-minority one in the Valley.
It’s a lot to absorb, especially for incumbents. Their careers are at stake and they could have to uproot their families to meet residency requirements.
Some are less than happy.
Andy Vargas, a young, active Latino Democrat sitting in the 3rd Essex House seat representing Haverhill, would lose a chunk of his Hispanic voting base. That’s a very different scenario than the one he originally bargained for.
While the motivations may be to empower Lawrence to elect a candidate of their choosing — as they should — it does not need to come at the expense of diluting the power of Latino residents of Haverhill who call our community home,” Vargas told Statehouse reporter Christian Wade.
Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, could see disruption in his district, too, which currently includes Lawrence but no longer would. He seems to be trying to take this in stride. This was clearly not my first choice,” he told Wade. “But I’m going to continue to work hard in the communities that I represent now or in the future.”
State Rep. Lenny Mirra, a Georgetown Republican in the 2nd Essex district, says the whole process has been fraught with problems.
“It’s crazy,” Mirra said. “There’s an inherent conflict of interest in having sitting legislators draw their own districts, and that’s what has happened here.”
First Essex and Middlesex Sen. Bruce Tarr, the longtime minority leader, is still trying to absorb what’s happening.
“This is a lot to digest,” Tarr said. “So I think we need to extend that timeframe to give people an ample opportunity to weigh in on the changes.”
He has a point. The plan was unveiled Tuesday and the public input deadline is Monday – tomorrow. The committee anticipates a vote by Nov. 8.
Voters should weigh in, and quickly. Redistricting is only considered every 10 years after the Census and these are big changes.
But the Massachusetts population has seen big changes, too. For everyone to be fairly represented it’s imperative to go ahead with the plan.
Change is uncomfortable — but also essential — if progress is to be made.