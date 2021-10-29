In these times of great rancor, let’s take a quick moment to appreciate Dolly Parton.{/div}
Really.
Sure, the ageless country superstar has spent the better part of six decades building a singing and songwriting catalogue that sets her firmly in the pantheon of this country’s greatest artists. But she has built an equally impressive parallel career as an influential and committed philanthropist.
It is her generosity we celebrate today, with news that her Imagination Library is expanding into Essex County. The program, which offers books for preschool-age children at no cost to families, will now be available to up to 2,500 local families through the local nonprofit Pathways for Children.
Parton began the program in her native Tennessee as a tribute to her father, who, though he worked throughout his life, was functionally illiterate. Over the years it has expanded nationwide, recently adding 900 families on Cape Ann and the North Shore. All told, the program has delivered more than 167 million books worldwide.
And it’s not for show, there’s a real value in getting books in front of young children.
“Pre-reading activities are critical to help children thrive in their earliest years and to set them on a path to being confident and capable learners for a lifetime,” Eric Mitchell, Pathways for Children president and CEO, told reporter Julie Manganis. “We are not only giving out books — we are gifting a legacy of literacy to the next generation.”
As if that’s not enough, it’s worth recalling the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when she donated $1 million to efforts to develop the Moderna vaccine. And once it was approved for use, Parton was one of the first in line for a jab, setting an example for others to follow.
The advice she gave upon getting her shot in March still rings true today:
“So I just wanted to say to all you cowards out there, don’t be such a chicken squat. Get out there and get your shot.”
We should all listen to Dolly.