In the latest example of misunderstanding Massachusetts drivers, state Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler outlined a proposal to the MassDOT Board of Directors to have empty buses drive in the breakdown late along a seven-mile stretch of I-93 during the morning and evening rush hours – to see if allows them to sneak by traffic jams.
If the board approves, empty MBTA, Logan Express and MVRTA buses will run southbound in the breakdown lane in the morning and northbound in the evening for three weeks.
The theory is that full commuter buses using the breakdown lane at certain times and on certain routes would bypass stalled traffic.
Is this the way to smooth out the commute?
One obvious problem would come when a driver actually breaks down in the breakdown lane, putting her/himself in a hazardous spot during a normally heavy commute – never mind the idea of full commuter buses barreling toward you.
The larger issue is the impatience and arrogance of some motorists. If traffic is stalled on any highway, some genius inevitably pulls into the breakdown lane and speeds off to his destination, thumbing his nose at all those conformists in their stalled cars and trucks. And, like lemmings behind the wheel, more cars pull out into the breakdown lane, creating dangerous conditions and often slowing down emergency vehicles and wreckers trying to rush to an accident up ahead.
Since driving in and out of Boston at rush hour is mind-numbing enough, how would the state educate drivers that only buses can use the breakdown line for travel during these hours on these days – and no other drivers should follow their lead?
Want an idea for easing the commute? Improve the bus and train schedules, do some serious public education about the economic and environmental wisdom of taking the T instead of tackling the traffic, and get serious about congestion pricing to make it more expensive to drive into the Hub during the peak times.
Putting buses and the drivers of broken down vehicles into dangerous terrain isn’t a solution to much of anything.