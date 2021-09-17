A bill before the Legislature’s Election Laws Committee would allow a parent running for office to use their campaign accounts for child care while out campaigning.
The evidence is clear that women bear the burden of child care and are often hindered in a campaign by out-of-pocket spending for babysitting while out knocking on doors or attending events. If the bill, H 769 / S 475, is approved, Massachusetts would join at least 17 states — including New Hampshire, New York and Connecticut — that allow candidates to use campaign funds to pay for child care in many cases.
The change could also help increase the number of women in the Legislature, where only 31% of seats were held by women at the start of the 2021-22 session, according to State House News Service.
A spokesperson for the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance said the current interpretation of the law is that spending fundraised dollars on child care would be an improper “personal use.”
“Of course, if the statute is changed then our guidance would reflect the new law,” the spokesperson said.
Reform proponents told the Election Laws Committee this week the current campaign rules are hurdles for candidates who are parents of young children, particularly those from lower-income backgrounds or communities of color.
“This legislation is relevant, it is timely and it is well-vetted,” Rep. Joan Meschino, who sponsored the House version of the bill, told the committee. “If we want a more diverse body of legislators, then we need a more diverse candidate pool, and thus we must be intentional about investing in people, building equity in the system so that we can grow that candidate pool and encourage people from all walks of life to run for public office.”
The Senate approved the reform in 2019 but the measure didn’t survive negotiations with House members, according to the news service, which said lawmakers did agree to create a commission to explore allowing campaign spending on child care.
Passage of this bill would help level the playing field that has too long been tilted against Massachusetts women who want to seek political