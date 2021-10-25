CHEERS to Dennis Drinkwater, who may be the No. 1 fan of the Boston Red Sox over the last several decades.
Drinkwater is the former owner of Giant Glass, a company based out of North Andover for years, which became a major sponsor of the Red Sox in 2001. He’s known to fans around New England as the silver-haired guy who sits right behind home plate at Fenway Park.
He almost never misses a game. And he rarely, if ever, flinches when foul balls come screaming at him as he sits behind the netting at the backstop.
The story of how he earned four seats in that location was recounted by Sports Editor Bill Burt in Friday’s edition of The Eagle-Tribune.
At the time, the Red Sox were preparing for game six of the ALCS. Sadly, the Sox lost, throwing the series to the Houston Astros who will face the Atlanta Braves in the World Series.
In December 2001, soon after the implementation of the new Red Sox ownership group headlined by John Henry, Drinkwater signed on for a sponsorship. Not only did he pay for a huge Giant Glass sign in the outfield, but he also upgraded his seats.
“I’ll never forget it,’’ he said. “It was a snowy day in February. I was one of the first sponsors with the new group. Sam Kennedy said ‘pick out your seats.’ I took right behind home plate. I chose the four right there, in the front row. And they haven’t gotten rid of me since.”
In 2012, Drinkwater sold Giant Glass to a national company. And while the signs are gone — along with that familiar radio jingle “1-800-54-GIANT” — Drinkwater is still there.
He probably will remain so for years to come. As he told Burt, he hasn’t missed an opening day since 1960. Fans should look for him when the new season starts March 31, 2022, against the Tampa Bay Rays.
CHEERS to a proposal in Lawrence to address the deplorable state of the Leahy School. Students in grades 1 through 5 there, along with administrators, educators and other staff, are operating in inadequate conditions and they deserve better.
Currently, a reading specialist works in the basement, where she puts out peppermint to keep mice away; lunch workers stack meals on top of one another in a tiny kitchen; and every available area, whether under a stairwell or in a restroom, is utilized to store necessary goods.
“There isn’t one nook and cranny that isn’t used,” Patricia Mariano, a retired Leahy School principal, 40-year educator and current School Committee member, told reporter Jill Harmacinski.
Mariano is a driving force behind the construction of a new, $103.7 million Francis M. Leahy School.
At 100 years old, the Erving Avenue building educates some of the poorest students in both the city and the state, according to Principal Ethel Cruz.
Of the $103.7 million price tag, some $61.3 million is available from the state. But for the project to move forward, voters must approve a tax override to borrow $42.4 million for the remainder of the project.
That’s a decision to be made at the polls Nov. 2. And while it sounds like a lot of cash, to put the price tag in perspective, the impact over a 20-years would add $130 — or $32.50 a quarter — to the tax bill for the average single-family home in the city, Mariano said.
That doesn’t seem exorbitant considering the need.
During a tour of the school, Cruz and Mariano showed Harmacinski the tight spaces that make social distancing a challenge. Buckets are placed throughout the school to catch leaks from rain and melting snow, as evidenced by water marks on walls and ceilings. And the library in the basement isn’t a library anymore. Rather, it has been repurposed to house four small classrooms.
The proposed school would have a rooftop playground, an indoor gymnasium, science and technology labs, and spaces for art and music instruction.
If that sounds elaborate, consider that students at the Wetherbee, Guilmette, Parthum and South Lawrence East schools already have similar amenities.
It’s a good idea to level the playing ground — or playground — for some of the city’s most underprivileged students.