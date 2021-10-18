JEERS to four of the five members of the New Hampshire Executive Council for leaving $27 million in federal funds on the table, seemingly to appease a relatively small – yet unlawful – group of anti-vaxxers.
This huge chunk of cash would have been targeted for vaccination outreach, allowing the state to hire a public health manager and about a dozen employees who would promote the inoculation and educate the wary.
Foolishly, the grant was snubbed.
“You reject these federal dollars, the federal government doesn’t put it in a savings account. ... They’re going to send it to New York and California. The dollars are ours, for programs we already implemented,” Gov. Chris Sununu told the council, which is responsible for approving state contracts.
The gist of the winning side of the argument? The money is dirty.
All four Republicans voted no, including David Wheeler, who urged Sununu to “stand up like the governor of Texas,” according to an Associated Press report.
They said the grant‘s language will require compliance with “future directives” issued by the Biden administration regarding COVID-19, such as vaccine mandates.
There was a voice of reason in the room. Councilor Cinde Warmington, the lone Democrat, told her colleagues their votes amounted to political pandering to a “small, misinformed minority.”
Both Attorney General John Formella and Sununu were in favor, arguing that the grant does not in any way impede the state’s sovereignty.
“I appreciate that you have concerns, ” Sununu told Councilor Joe Kenney, “but they’re based on fantasy.”
He’s right. And there’s a lot of make-pretend going on in the Granite State these days.
Two weeks ago anti-vaxxers derailed a public meeting that resulted in a delay of the vote that finally took place Wednesday. During the debate, their rudely enthusiastic input got them arrested when they couldn’t wait their turn to speak.
They carried signs reading “FIGHT MEDICAL TYRANNY” and “THE FINAL VARIANT IS CALLED COMMUNISM.” And they jeered and shouted statements like, “Shame on you. The gallows are calling for all you tyrants!”
Jeers right back. Politics don’t trump survival.
“I don’t care about other states,” one man said as he was arrested. “This is the Live Free or Die state.”
CHEERS to Methuen’s new police chief, Scott McNamara, and the officers involved in an operation that led to one arrest and citations for 15 more young people who were driving around, parking in various places, and blaring loud music. The roving party was tracked by a team of officers who, based on 911 calls and other information, broke it up.
While you can’t fault kids for listening to music, you can fault them – and should cite them – for blasting it in residential areas.
McNamara told reporter Allison Corneau the department has made noise complaints a priority.
“The goal of these gatherings is to intentionally disturb the peace and tranquility of average everyday citizens who simply want to get a good night’s rest and get ready for the following day,” the chief said.
And he said, for that there’s a price to pay.
CHEERS to the quick actions of three drivers who rushed to the aid of a school bus that careened over an embankment and into the woods.
The bus was headed from Atkinson Academy to the Plaistow YMCA with six students onboard when the driver experienced a medical emergency.
Gina Lynch, Stephanie Geary, and a man who remains unknown left their cars on a New Hampshire roadside and pried open the back door of the bus to tend to the driver and help the children escape.
The students deserve praise, too. Lynch told reporter Breanna Edelstein they didn’t want to leave their driver out of concern for her.
“In that moment,” Lynch said, “those kids were selfless.”