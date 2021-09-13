CHEERS to some the finest soldiers in our country for accepting a mission in area schools.
Recipients of the military’s most prestigious award, the Medal of Honor, meeting in Boston took an opportunity on Wednesday to visit area schools including Beverly and Lawrence high schools.
Here in the Merrimack Valley, Army Sgt. First Class Sammy Lee Davis and Sgt. Major Matthew O. Williams landed on the field behind Lawrence High in a Black Hawk helicopter before speaking with students on topics such as determination and courage.
One would be hard pressed to find better examples of both qualities than Davis and Williams.
Serving during Vietnam, Davis, then a private, was in a remote fire support base that came under enemy attack in November 1967, according to his Medal of Honor citation. As he covered members of his crew with machine gun fire, the Viet Cong hit their artillery piece, blowing back Davis and the others.
“He struggled to his feet and returned to the howitzer, which was burning furiously,” the citation reads. “Ignoring repeated warnings to seek cover, Sgt. Davis rammed a shell into the gun. Disregarding a withering hail of enemy fie directed against his position, he aimed and fired the howitzer, which rolled backward, knocking Sgt. Davis violently to the ground.”
Davis would do this four more times before rushing to the assistance of his wounded comrades, protecting them from the enemy, and pulling them back across a river to safety. He then joined another howitzer crew, despite his own injuries.
Williams earned the medal as a member of a special forces team in an operation in Afghanistan in April 2008. When those in the group’s lead position came under attack, Williams “braved intense enemy fire to lead a counter-attack across a valley of ice-covered boulders and a fast-moving, ice cold and waist-deep river.”
He led Afghan fighters in battling their way up a steep, terraced mountain to come to the aid of their fellow soldiers. He then exposed himself to enemy fire as he moved the injured down the mountain to safety.
According to Williams’ citation, his “complete disregard for his own safety and his concern for the safety of his teammates” saved four lives and kept his fellow soldiers from being overrun.
Last week was marked locally with moments of somber reflection and patriotic pride, during ceremonies commemorating the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and in a long procession to bring home the body of Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario, killed in action while serving in Afghanistan.
Some local high school students added to that the opportunity to be inspired by men who are examples not only of courage and determination but of selflessness and heroism.
JEERS to the no-shows at a Lawrence mayoral debate last week.
The event, organized as an informational “Meet the Candidates” forum, was hosted by the Lawrence Partnership at Northern Essex Community College’s campus in the city last Tuesday night. Even though all five candidates in the race were invited, only two, Mayor Kendrys Vasquez and challenger Vilma Martinez-Dominguez, showed up.
Both spoke in English and Spanish as they talked about the city’s economy, plans to improve local schools and their top priorities — recovering from the pandemic and stabilizing family health and business for Martinez-Dominguez, and recovering from COVID-19 along with similar issues for Vasquez.
But, as Jill Harmacinski reports, the audience for a forum that was live-streamed on Facebook didn’t have the benefit of hearing answers from Brian DePena, William Lantigua and Doris Rodriguez. That’s because they elected not to participate.
It’s a shame. Lawrence voters have few opportunities to see all candidates together in such an exchange before the Sept. 21 preliminary election. The top two vote-getters will face each other on the Nov. 2 ballot.
Candidates owe it to voters to attend such forums, allowing the public an opportunity to make an informed choice at the ballot box. Not participating suggests someone who isn’t serious, who’s afraid of engaging their opponents, or who doesn’t respect the voters. None of which is acceptable.
We hope people who take the time to initiate a run for City Hall’s top office will give the campaign and the voters the attention — and attendance — they deserve.