CHEERS to unexpected, hard-fought victories — and to the Lancers from Lawrence High School.
While we don’t usually pick sides between and among our region’s high schools when they play each other, it was hard not to be inspired by the Lancers’ victory over a solid Andover team on Saturday afternoon — the first on the football field in 37 years.
The last time the Lancers beat the Warriors, Ronald Reagan was still in his first term and Michael Jackson, Prince and Van Halen were in the Top 40. The score of that game in 1984 was 28-3, as sports reporter David Willis noted. The closest the Lancers would come for nearly two generations thereafter was falling by a single point in a game 11 years ago.
All of that history was washed away on the turf of Eugene V. Lovely Memorial Field in Andover on Saturday, when quarterback Jaylen Abreu and Co. scored three touchdowns passing, and another on a 10-yard run, en route to a 37-26 victory.
“Lawrence is a town full of athletes that people don’t believe in. But if we put our minds to it, we can do whatever we want,” Estarling Morales, who caught a fourth-quarter touchdown from Abreu, told Willis after the game. “We have battled for this, and it paid off. This feels amazing.”
Jadiel Gomez described getting chills, telling Willis, “We haven’t beaten Andover since any of us were born.”
Certainly, most of their parents couldn’t have been that old at the time, either. Surely, Gomez and his teammates roll their eyes and sigh when someone puts on Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” or Lionel Richie’s “Hello” (also in the Top 40 from ’84).
Even the Lancers’ coach, Rhandy Audete, wasn’t born until 1988.
Starting this season at 3-0, the Lancers’ prospects are good this year. For that matter, so are Andover’s. The Warriors have only dropped one game, on Saturday, against Lawrence.
And while we’re always cheering for both to do well, today we tip our cap to the Lancers on a well-deserved victory a long time in the making.
JEERS to the peanut butter bandit who visited Kittredge Elementary School the week before last.
A week ago Friday, someone discovered peanut butter smeared on equipment at the playground along Chickering Road. The spread appeared intentional, North Andover Superintendent Gregg Gilligan told reporter Will Broaddus. Police were notified and scheduled extra checks of schools in town as a result.
Though no one was affected by the peanut butter before it was discovered, Gilligan said, the potential existed for a dangerous encounter.
Peanut allergies are the second-most common allergy in children, affecting 1 in 50. Those who are allergic are at risk of anaphylaxis, a potentially life-threatening reaction.
Given Kittredge’s enrollment — 228 students in first through fifth grades during the last school year — one assumes as many as a half dozen children could have been susceptible.
The Kittredge custodial staff and North Andover public works employees gave the playground a thorough cleaning, which included pressure-washing the equipment, according to Gilligan, who says it appeared to be an “isolated incident.” Let’s hope so.
The peanut butter spreader is likely not much older than the Kitteredge student population themselves, and one presumes this person doesn’t fully appreciate the potential repercussions of their actions.
If their conscience doesn’t keep them from vandalizing the playground again, here’s hoping the police will.