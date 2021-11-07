Leave it to the corrupt, Democratic goons in leadership positions of the House and Senate of the Massachusetts state Legislature to screw up a good thing.
We’re talking, of course, about roughly $3.6 billion in federal relief money the Biden Administration and Congress have made available to Massachusetts as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
A plan proposed by Gov. Charlie Baker was for him to spend $2.9 billion of the COVID relief money on housing, the environment, transportation and other priorities, leaving the rest for the Legislature to use for its pet projects. Lawmakers rejected that plan and grabbed most of the money for themselves, pushing it into a fund controlled by them.
As reported in today’s front-page story by Statehouse scribe Christian Wade, “the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives approved a relief bill last week packed with tens of millions of dollars of earmarks for local programs and projects. House leaders met mostly in private meetings to decide which of the more than 1,100 proposed amendments would make it into the final bill.”
Wade wrote that “hundreds of non-pandemic related earmarks were added to the House bill, including $200,000 to improve bicycle safety in Andover, $100,000 for a turf field in North Reading, $150,000 to fix elevators at Melrose high school and $1.3 million for an Italian immigrant memorial in Boston’s North End.”
So not only did the House leaders decide on their own how to use the money, they also did it behind closed doors. The commonly used buzz phrase “lack of transparency” comes to mind here.
Leaders in the Senate, meanwhile, weren’t much better.
Wade reports: “On Wednesday, the state Senate rolled out its proposal to spend more than $3.66 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds and surplus revenue to make investments in housing, the workforce, schools and the health care system to help buoy workers, businesses and communities hardest-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Once again, the leadership of the Senate did whatever it could to squelch discussion and limit input by rank-and-file members. They released the 72-page bill the day after local elections — giving lawmakers until Friday afternoon to file amendments.
As reported by the State House News Service, Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, joined with Republican Sen. Bruce Tarr of Gloucester to request more time for senators to read the bill and then reach out to those same elected officials who had just gone through a bruising election season, for input on how the money should be spent.
Leaving roughly 48 hours, they argued, was not enough time for that kind of communication to take place.
Even worse, many of the Senate leaders weren’t at the Statehouse as this debate was going on, as they spent part of the week at a legislative conference in Florida, according to the State House News.
The old adage about how making laws and making sausages are both unattractive processes seems to ring true here. It can only be hoped that the real needs of communities don’t get neglected in this legislative money-grab. DiZoglio has pushed for more funding for pollution control measures along the Merrimack River. Local mayors are hoping for help on major infrastructure projects.
Beacon Hill watchdogs say Congress never intended for the relief money to be spent on local pet projects and say lawmakers shouldn’t be going on a spending spree.
“This money was supposed to be spent on pandemic relief, but it’s clear that many lawmakers saw this is just another budget spending bill,” Paul Craney, a spokesman for the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, a conservative pro-business group, told Wade. “They shouldn’t be using this money for pet projects in an election year.”
David Tuerck, an economist and president of the Boston-based, right-leaning Beacon Hill Institute, agreed.
“The Legislature is treating this windfall of money like it’s Christmas morning,” he said. “They shouldn’t be spending this money on frivolous projects.”
Amen to that.