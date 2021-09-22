It’s one of the small slices of good news from the pandemic that CVS expects to add 1,100 employees in Massachusetts this year — if you have the right training.
The national pharmacy chain expects a rise in demand for COVID-19 tests – plus increased demand for flu and COVID-19 vaccines – as winter arrives.
The Boston Business Journal reported a CVS spokeswoman saying that demand for flu shots doubled last year, and it’s likely to occur again this year.
These won’t be entry-level jobs, judging from the job titles the company will be filling. CVS plans to hire mostly pharmacists, trained pharmacy techs, nurses and retail associates. Under this plan, the company’s nationwide payroll could add 25,000 positions.
Neela Montgomery, executive vice president of CVS Health and president of CVS Pharmacy, said in a statement, “Every flu season we need additional team members. But this year we’re looking for even more. With the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities, we’re estimating a much greater need for pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail store associates.”
The company anticipated demand for COVID-19 vaccinations last year and shifted from emphasis on screening and tests to become a primary location for vaccinations. This latest hiring spree comes on top of CVS announcing it will raise its minimum wage to $15 nationwide, by July 2022.
So, in spite of the proliferation of “help wanted” signs, with many restaurants and retailers facing serious worker shortages, one national pharmacy chain has responded to the COVID-19 crisis with promised pay hikes and openings for people with the right training.