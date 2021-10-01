With news on Wednesday that the federal government declared 23 species of fish, mussels and birds extinct — including the legendary ivory-billed woodpecker — it’s worth taking a minute to watch a short black-and-white film shot in 1935 in a Louisiana swamp.
Back then, scientists from Cornell University filmed a pair of ivory-bills as they scooted in and out of a nest hole in a tree. The distinctive white stripes extending down the birds’ necks to their backs, and their ivory-colored bills, couldn’t be clearer. Even then, the bird was very rare and scientists were raising alarms that plans to log a large swamp where the birds lived could mean their demise. The 1935 footage didn’t change any minds at the logging company, but those silent frames show us what we have lost.
In the decades since, scientists and adventurers have spent months in the bayous trying to capture footage and record the distinctive sound of an ivory-bill with modern equipment, to prove they still live. Nothing they’ve produced has proven to the satisfaction of the authorities at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that these woodpeckers exist.
But Cornell bird biologist John Fitzpatrick, the lead author of a 2005 study that claimed the ivory-bill had been rediscovered in eastern Arkansas, scoffs at the government’s move to list the bird as extinct. He is adamant that keeping the bird on the endangered species list “keeps attention on it, keeps states thinking about managing habitat on the off-chance it still exists,” he told The Associated Press.
The declaration of extinction now enters a 90-day comment period before the species status changes become final. It’s possible evidence could come to light to convince federal authorities that one or more of the 23 species are still living somewhere.
But any such action would be a small victory amid a growing number of extinctions across the globe.
Even with climate change, habitat destruction and other perils coming with our warming planet, it’s worth keeping Fitzpatrick’s words in mind. Declaring a species extinct is final. But keeping a bird like the ivory-billed woodpecker on the endangered species list keeps it on the public radar and might benefit its natural habitat for the long term as well.