Lawmakers are considering a bill that would unseal all public records after 90 years that were kept on individuals with mental or physical disabilities and who lived in places like the Fernald School and other state institutions. Currently those records are sealed under health privacy laws, or heavily redacted if they are released.
The issue isn’t meant to invade the privacy of individuals, but to shine a light on how the state treated people under its care and under what conditions.
Rep. Sean Garballey, one of the lawmakers who filed the legislation, said people researching their ancestry would no longer have to go to court to prove they are next of kin to gain access to records.
Alex Green, who teaches at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, told State House News Service, “This has a particularly big impact on populations who have been overlooked and whose stories deserve to be told, including the disabled, women and people of color.”
Sen. Michael Barrett, who filed the Senate version of the bill, said there is a need to retain some privacy for individuals, “but there also needs to be research and truth telling,” he told the news service.
Anyone who has seen the once-banned documentary “Titicut Follies,” by Frederick Wiseman, would understand how treatment in state hospitals and state schools warrants scrutiny. That 1967 film showed the often-abusive treatment of patient-inmates at the Bridgewater State Hospital, who were forced to strip naked publicly, and force-fed and bullied by staff.
Although the state of Massachusetts got a court to block release of the film, it finally got its first public screening on PBS in the early 1990s, helping spur reforms in treatment and conditions for many people in state institutions.
Opening these records of an earlier generation can benefit medical researchers, academic studies and the survivors of people once held under the state’s care. Passage of this legislation into law would shine a light on the actions of the past to inform our present and future.