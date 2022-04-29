Americans were justifiably a little confused this week when Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said on PBS News Hour Tuesday that the U.S. was “out of the pandemic phase.”
He also told the Washington Post that day that the country was finally “out of the full-blown explosive pandemic phase.”
But on Wednesday, after perhaps realizing that the wrong headline was getting out, he backed off just a bit, telling The Associated Press, “We are in a different moment of the pandemic.”
After a brutal winter surge, he said, “we’ve now decelerated and transitioned into more of a controlled phase. By no means does that mean the pandemic is over.”
Ultimately, what people heard was good news about COVID — for once. No matter how you parse his words, what he seems to be saying is that we are a nation — and a world — on the mend.
“We are much, much better off than we were a year ago,” he told AP reporters.
As always with Dr. Fauci, it’s a good idea to study between the lines and listen carefully to everything he says. Otherwise, the nation gets a slightly distorted view of what’s really going on. If you only read the headlines, you don’t get the full story.
Furthermore, a review of the CDC website gives mixed support Fauci’s to initial claim that we are “out of the pandemic phase.”
The nation, while it’s in a COVID lull, is still being hammered by the disease. A year ago, for example, there were 541 new deaths on April 27, 2021. On Wednesday of this week, April 27, 2022, there were 768. The seven-day moving average, however, showed improvement, with 649 deaths in 2021 on this date and 334 this week.
Another key statistic is the number of hospitalizations, which showed a huge improvement year over year, from 5,228 during the week of April 19-25 in 2021 to just 1,837 during the week of April 19-25 of this year.
The number of new cases, meanwhile, is not such good news, year to year, with 50,000 new cases on April 27 of last year, and 89,217 this year.
As Mark Twain once famously said, however, there are “lies, damned lies, and statistics.”
To get a true measure of what’s happening in the country, it would be important to drill down into vaccination rates, state by state, county by county. It would seem reasonable to conclude that the regions with the highest vaccination rates would have the lowest rates of deaths and hospitalizations. Conversely, regions with the highest rates of deaths and hospitalizations would likely have the lowest rates of vaccination.
The CDC website supports that notion, showing that people with no vaccinations have a much better chance of being hospitalized than someone who is vaccinated. In fact, people 18 and over who were not vaccinated in February of this year had a 7 times higher chance of being hospitalized than someone who was vaccinated, according to the CDC.
So it’s clear vaccinations work. And a sizable percentage of the population has been vaccinated, although that number varies by state.
In Massachusetts, nearly 80 percent of residents are vaccinated. In Alabama, that number hovers around 50 percent.
Fauci told the AP that in order to keep the disease at bay, more people need to be fully vaccinated; the nation has to continue to develop better vaccines while also figuring out the best booster strategy to counter variants; and make sure people can access treatment as soon as they need it.
“We can’t take our foot off the pedal,” Fauci said. “There’s a lot of viral dynamics throughout the world and we still may get another variant which could lead to another potential surge.”
