JEERS to residents of Haverhill who walk their dogs in downtown and don’t pick up after their pets. That is just disgusting and inconsiderate.
During a recent City Council meeting, Police Chief Robert Pistone was on hand to discuss a grant the city was re-applying for that would allow the city to continue paying for foot and bicycle patrols downtown. While the council and mayor strongly agreed with the chief that the patrols bring police into closer and less confrontational contact with the public, one councilor took the opportunity to see what, if anything, could be done about those residents who don’t comply with the city’s pooper-scooper ordinance.
Councilor Thomas Sullivan asked what police can do to address the problem of people walking their dogs downtown and not attending to dog droppings, according to a story by Tribune reporter Mike LaBella.
“They are not necessarily picking up after their dogs,” Sullivan said. “It’s a big problem.”
Pistone said his department has hired one animal control officer and is in the process of hiring a second.
“Once we get a second officer on board, we can enforce that,” Pistone said.
Sullivan pressed the issue, adding that the city should “launch a public awareness campaign asking downtown residents to pick up after their dogs, and also notify the public of the importance of city regulations and the enforcement of ordinances related to pets,” LaBella reported.
We wholeheartedly agree that a public awareness campaign, along with police enforcement, should be enough to end the problem.
CHEERS to Methuen city leaders for reporting a so-called “free cash” surplus fiscal year 2021 of almost $13 million. The true figure was recently certified by the state Department of Local Services, or DLS, as required by state law.
Free cash isn’t “free” and the term can often be misconstrued to mean the city gets funny money to play with any way it deems fit. Not so.
Free cash, as defined by DLS, is the difference between revenues and expenses from the prior fiscal year. Some years — and this has been true in Methuen in the past — that free cash amount is in the negative.
The city to its credit has worked hard to extricate itself from the financial hole it was in following gross mismanagement of funds by the School Committee and school department along with frightening police union contracts that would have bankrupted the city.
The city is still repaying the $4 million loan it got from the state to bail out the school budget in 2018. And the city remains in court over the police Superior Officers’ Union contract. The city and the union are in binding arbitration, and have been for more than a year. If the judge in that case rules against the city, Methuen could be in for difficult times ahead, as the contract offers exorbitant raises to top police brass in the city.
How the city uses the $13 million in free cash is up to the mayor. However, any use of it must be approved by the City Council. The DLS says the money should be used for one-time expenses.
If allowed, perhaps the city could pay off the school loan. Or, if the arbitration decision goes against the city in the police case, perhaps it could be used to pay off the superior officers.
Whatever the final use of the money is, it’s a good sign that Methuen, after years of fiscal chaos, is finally back on the right track.