JEERS to the punks who decided it would be fun to drive their car, truck or four-wheel drive vehicle over soccer fields in Andover recently. Andover, like many cities and towns in the area, works hard to maintain soccer, baseball and football fields so people have a place to play their chosen sport.
Unfortunately, someone decided it would be fun to tear up the Deyermond Athletic Fields after a recent rain storm. On Oct. 19 similar vandalism of soccer fields at High Plain Elementary and Wood Hill Middle School was reported, according to the police department.
“In both circumstances there was a vehicle that drove onto the field and did donuts and tore up the fields,” said Andover Police spokesman Lt. Edward Guy.
Chris Price, president of the Andover Soccer Association, had an interesting perspective on the damage.
“Being from Georgia, I enjoy mudding as much as the next person,” he said, adding that there are much better places to take part in this activity than a well-manicured soccer field. “Mudding,” apparently, is something done in rural areas by folks who like to take their off-road vehicles into wet, muddy terrain.
That’s fine, when it’s done in an environment that can withstand that kind of destruction. But on a soccer field, the result is disastrous.
“Given the extent of the damage and the time of year, it may ultimately impact the ability for Andover youth to play soccer on these fields during the spring season,” Price said.
Well, here’s hoping that police catch these bozos and press charges against them. Or maybe we can line them up and throw mud at them down at The Park. See how they like that!
CHEERS to state Rep. Christina Minicucci, North Andover Middle School art teacher Sarah Tomkins, and Noah Berger, administrator of the Merrimack Valley Regional Transportation Authority, for collaborating on a fun project at the McGovern Transportation Center in Lawrence.
As anyone who uses the station should know by now, four pianos have been installed in the cavernous parking garage/T station as a way to bring art into public spaces while also drawing attention to the services available at the facility, located at the intersection of South Union and Merrimack streets in Lawrence.
The pianos had been part of a public art installation in Newton that Tomkins had been involved with. When she found out the pianos had lost their winter storage location, she spoke to Minicucci, whose daughter is in one of her classes, about the plight of the soon-to-be-homeless pianos.
Minicucci posted a message about them on We Are Lawrence, which was seen by Berger.
“The MVRTA came back and said, ‘We’re taking four of them,’” Minicucci told reporter Will Broaddus.
Tomkins has painted each one in fun, interesting ways. But the pianos are more than just pretty furniture. They are also available for anyone who cares to tickle the ivories, as the saying goes.
Berger, meanwhile, hopes the pianos will help him rebrand the MVRTA as a hip and easy way to get around the Merrimack Valley. Having taken over in August of this year as administrator, Berger is eager to improve flagging, post-COVID ridership numbers.
When he saw Minicucci’s post about the pianos from Newton, Berger knew they were perfectly suited to these aims.
“I said, wow, this fits with that more vibrant, creative, welcoming vibe that we’re looking for,” Berger said.
As the world slowly returns to a “new normal,” we hope that Berger’s wishes come true — that more people hop on mass transit and make use of the MVRTA’s services, which will take more cars off the roads and lead to an overall improvement in the quality of life in the region.
And, as Broaddus wrote: “If anyone cares to listen to someone coax chopsticks or Beethoven’s ‘Moonlight Sonata’ from their keyboards, or play those tunes themselves,” they are welcome to it and we will all be better for it.