CHEERS to a puppy named Lancer and those responsible for bringing the 4-month-old bloodhound to Lawrence High School to spread some joy and even lend a sympathetic ear when a human just isn’t enough.
Named for the school’s mascot, Lancer came to class courtesy of a partnership between Lawrence police, Lawrence schools and Hero Pups, an organization that places puppies with veterans and first responders.
Considered to be a “comfort dog,” Lancer will attend school to offer a daily dose of unconditional love.
Ahnija Melendez was among dozens of students who waited in line patiently last week to pat the dog.
“I think it will be comforting,” Melendez said.
A junior, Melendez noted that sometimes the love of a pet is more helpful with an issue than talking to a human.
“It’s all about love,” police Chief Roy Vasque said. “Show the dog some love. Show each other love.”
We second that. And also, Lancer is just plain adorable.
CHEERS, too, to anti-poverty advocates in the Massachusetts Legislature who are pushing for a bill that would help the neediest of families with children in the state.
The bill seeks to increase welfare benefits through the state’s primary cash assistance program, known as Transitional Aid to Families with Dependent Children, to increase their payments by 20% a year until they reach 50% of the federal poverty level.
The pandemic exacerbated the already troubling reality that tens of thousands of children live in circumstances of “deep poverty” in the Bay State.
Such families are faced with food insecurity, the inability to afford adequate housing and child care, and left to make difficult choices about filling essential prescriptions and purchasing warm clothes, among other struggles.
Families living below 50% of the federal poverty level, which is currently $1,830 a month, are considered to be in “deep poverty,” according to advocates.
Under current state law, a family of three in the program collects a maximum of $712 per month. Should the new legislation pass, benefits for an average family of three would be $915 a month.
Rep. Paul Tucker, a Democrat from Salem, supports the benefit changes. He said they are essential for those struggling to get out of poverty.
“The need right now is as bad as ever,” Tucker said. “There are so many families living right on the margins, and it’s only gotten worse during the pandemic.”
With more than half of the 200-member Legislature backing the bill, it appears it will pass — and it should.
We owe this to the most vulnerable children in the state, not only to ensure their basic needs are met, but also to set them on a path to equal opportunity and success.