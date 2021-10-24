President Joe Biden was busy Friday negotiating with Democratic leaders in an effort to move along his social safety net agenda. The ambitious — and extremely expensive — legislation has been billed as “cradle to grave” security for Americans.
While the party has worked for months to come to an agreement, it has been held up by key centrists who haven’t budged yet, pointing to the legislation’s price tag, along with some of its content.
Biden wants to give senior citizens a break on health care, give parents a break on child care, and subsidize daycare centers, among other goals.
To add perspective to the need for the latter, in a recent episode of the New York Times podcast The Daily, reporter Jason DeParle traveled to a small city in the South to understand the scope of the problem. One woman told him helping mold preschoolers is her “passion,” but she only works part-time in the field. That’s because she needs more money, so she works the rest of her hours at Starbucks, where she earns several more dollars an hour.
Nationally the average pay for daycare workers is $11 an hour. It has been widely reported that Massachusetts is the most expensive state for child care, with an average cost of $1,743 a month for infants and $1,200-plus for older children.
That’s enough to keep some parents out of the workforce. It’s also enough to keep others from having children.
Low- and middle-income families with children under 5 would not have to pay more than 7% of their annual income on child care under Biden’s plan. That would be accomplished through funding for day care centers, allowing them to reduce costs to parents and pay their employees more.
As initially written, Biden’s proposal also includes a one-year extension of the child tax credit, for which there would be no work requirement because all eligible recipients are “working anyway,” he said.
Further, there would be universal preschool, tuition-free community college, and 12 weeks of paid leave for new parents.
Last week, holdout Democrats prompted the president to reduce the initial $3.5 trillion package to somewhere in the ballpark of $2 trillion. To accomplish that he could either reduce the duration of the benefits, or narrow down those who are eligible.
In a Washington Post analysis Friday, political writer Amber Phillips said Democrats are “flailing” as they attempt to move things along. Why? She implied it’s akin to desperation.
“On Halloween, a bunch of transportation programs will expire,” she wrote. “A bipartisan infrastructure bill that already passed the Senate but is being held up by liberals in the House needs to get passed before thousands of federal employees who work in transportation could get furloughed. That would be a bad look for Democrats trying to project competence in governing.”
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., said she doesn’t want to “raise a single penny in taxes on the corporate side and on wealthy people.”
Biden responded: “Here’s what I’m willing to do: I’m willing to make sure that we pay for everything without anyone making less than $400,000 paying a single cent more in taxes.”
Much of his plan already is being disassembled. Late last week it appeared free community college was off the table. If so, that’s a campaign promise Biden cannot deliver on.
To be sure there will be many more concessions before the Democrats are done. And then it moves on to the Republicans, where the real battle begins.
Let’s hope in the end the key components remain intact. We owe it to the youngest and oldest among us; we owe it to students and growing families.
And we owe it to that woman down South who just wants to work with children on a full-time basis, rather than handing expensive coffee over a counter to make ends meet.