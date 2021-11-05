If a picture is worth 1,000 words, as the saying goes, a picture on the front page of Thursday’s Eagle-Tribune likewise might be worth 229 votes.
That’s because the margin of loss — or victory, depending on which side you were on — was 229 votes on a ballot question seeking a property tax increase to pay for part of the cost of a new Leahy School in Lawrence.
The picture was a sad commentary on the state of schools in Lawrence. It showed a series of tarps and buckets used to catch rainwater as it leaks through the roof of the 100-year-old school. The principal, Ethel Cruz, is seen standing in the hallway, looking helplessly up at the ceiling, where water stains are visible. The contraption, as described by photographer Tim Jean, was held together with duct tape.
Had voters known more about the disastrous state of the building before Tuesday’s election, the result of the vote may have been very different. The leaking ceiling, which is probably creating a mold problem, is just one of a score of shortcomings in the building, erected in 1921.
As described by reporter Jill Harmacinski in an October story about the ballot question, “Trisha Antalek, a reading specialist, has a cramped workspace tucked into the corner of a room in the basement. A short door opens into a small, dungeon-like storage area behind her. Antalek also regularly sees mice running around and puts out peppermint to keep them away.”
There’s no sink in the art classroom so teacher “Shelley Fabrizio uses a combination of plastic containers in a corner of her classroom to hold water for cleaning paint brushes.”
Space under stairwells and in bathrooms is used for storage. Four trailers parked outside are also filled with items needed to teach and care for the students inside the Erving Avenue building.
Clearly, the old Leahy School must go — for nothing less than the safety of students and staff.
But the ballot question failed. And there are many reasons why.
First, the cost is high, coming in at $103.7 million. Of that, $61.3 million would have been paid for by the state. But Lawrence property owners would have been on the hook for the rest — or about $42.4 million. For the average, single-family homeowner, that would have translated into a $130 a year property tax increase over the 20-year period it would take to pay off the note on the project.
That’s not an inconsiderable sum, especially at a time when many are still trying to recover economically from the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the owners of a two-family home, the increase would have been $175 a year, while three-family homes would see increases of about $200 a year. Condo owners’ tax bill would go up $70 a year, commercial and industrial property owners would have seen even larger increases.
Asking people to dip into their wallets to pay for a new school is a big deal. Unfortunately, the folks backing the property tax override, didn’t do enough to sell the project to the public.
If more people had known more details about proposal, and how important a new building is for the safety and well-being of students, then more voters may have been inclined to vote yes instead of no.
In other communities seeking tax increases for new schools, senior centers, fire and police stations, for example, proponents print up lawn signs, conduct letter-writing campaigns to the newspaper, seek publicity months and months ahead of the vote, hold public meetings with skeptical voters, give tours of the building or facility in need of replacement, and much more.
It is our hope that this question comes back to voters in the near future. As more is learned about the plight of the building and its students — among the poorest in the city — it is likely more people would vote for a new Leahy School.