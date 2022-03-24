Give us a break!
Seriously — with all that’s going on in the world it would be nice to drive by a gas station and see the price going down instead of up.
State Sen. Bruce E. Tarr, a Republican out of Gloucester, gets it.
“We will not stand idle as motorists across the commonwealth are feeling pain at the pumps,” Tarr told reporters during a briefing in front of the Statehouse Wednesday. “They’re feeling the pain of trying to purchase a staple that gets them to work, to school and medical appointments and that is absolutely essential to their everyday activities.”
Tarr and other Republicans have proposed a temporary suspension of the 24-cent gas tax, which presumably would bring the cost of gasoline down about a quarter-of-a-dollar a gallon. If a typical fill-up is 15 gallons, that’s a savings of around $4 per fill-up.
The pain at the pumps couldn’t have come at a worse time, as more people are being expected to come into work — at least a few days a week in some cases, full time in others. During the pandemic, many people worked from home, so gas prices weren’t much of an issue.
Now, unfortunately, due to a series of unforeseeable circumstances, prices are the highest they’ve ever been.
A perfect storm of supply chain disruptions, high inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have sent gasoline prices soaring to record levels in recent weeks, according to a story by Statehouse reporter Christian Wade. Gas prices in Massachusetts were averaging about $4.24 per gallon this week, compared to $2.76 a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association of the Northeast’s weekly survey of gas stations.
A proposal filed several weeks ago by members of the Legislature’s GOP minority calls for suspending the tax, but the Democratic-controlled Legislature has so far declined to take up the plan, saying it would affect the state’s bond rating while providing minimal relief for motorists, Wade reports.
But Republicans argue that a gas tax holiday is doable, and would provide much-needed relief for Bay Staters who are paying some of the highest gas prices on record. They’ve filed an amendment to a $1.7 billion supplemental budget bill — set to be debated by the state Senate on Thursday — calling for a temporary suspension of the tax.
The Senate should do it and pass it over to the House for its approval. Hopefully, Gov. Charlie Baker would see fit to sign it.
Tarr said Wednesday that his plan would be to take money from the state’s surplus revenues to cover the lost gas tax money. He said the state has plenty of surplus cash amid record high tax collections to cover the estimated $300 million to $400 million hit to the state’s coffers.
So what are they waiting for? Maryland and Georgia have both passed gas tax holidays while Connecticut was expected on Wednesday to suspend its 25-cent tax until June.
On Capitol Hill, lawmakers have filed proposals to suspend the federal gas tax, which is 18.4 cents per gallon, but it’s not clear if Congress will take it up.
The cost of groceries is going up. Rents are skyrocketing. Even interest rates are on the rise again, making it more costly to purchase a house or a car.
With inflation going up, at least revocation of the gas tax — even if it’s temporary — would give some relief to beleaguered consumers out here in the real world.
