Kathy Ellis was walking to her car after having dinner with her family at Bertucci’s at the Swampscott Mall earlier this week, and felt something bump her leg.
“I was thinking it was a puppy or a dog,” she told reporters.
It wasn’t.
When Ellis looked down, “this coyote is standing there looking at me,” she said.
It wasn’t until later, after a loud scream and a hasty dash to the car, that Ellis found a bite mark on her leg. She’s now undergoing a painful series of rabies shots.
It was the second such incident in the area. The first was on June 13, in the Santander Bank’s Paradise Road parking lot, less than a block away from where Ellis was bitten.
As always, it’s easy to think of the animals as dangerous predators, and sadly, there is some truth in this instance. At least one coyote has lost its fear of humans, has become aggressive and needs to be found and destroyed.
But much of the fault here lies not with the animals but the humans who have little knowledge of how to live among wildlife, or who simply don’t care. In most cases, the people are the problem.
Incredibly, Swampscott’s animal control officer said people are actually putting out food for the animals. In doing so, they not only endanger the animals but put themselves, their pets and their own families at risk.
It’s not just coyotes, and it’s not just Massachusetts.
The public has been banned from Fourth Iron Campground in New Hampshire’s White Mountains after Forest Service said a black bear had grown accustomed to receiving “food rewards” and was no longer afraid of people. Rangers had to cite “several parties” on Monday that “ignored the closure signs at the parking lot and entered anyway.”
“The campground will remain closed until further notice with the intention of eliminating food scent which could be a reason for the bear to remain in the area,” the agency said. “The hope is that over time, the bear will leave the area and return to more natural food sources.”
When coyotes, bears and other wild animals grow used to human food, they are far more willing to travel into residential areas to find it. And they are often known to make off with a cat or small dog if they can’t root around in a trash can.
That leads some homeowners to take matters into their own hands, leaving poison out to kill the animals. Baited poison, of course, is indiscriminate, leading to the death of curious pets as well as rare and recovering species like the bald eagle.
There are safer ways to keep coyotes at bay than indiscriminately tossing poison around the neighborhood. Wild animals are opportunistic feeders, so residents should keep their garbage bins secure and put trash out the day of pickup, not the night before. Keeping barbecue grills and bird feeder areas clean also helps. So does keeping an eye on your pets — coyotes see cats and small dogs as food, and larger dogs as competition.
Coyotes and bears have long been more afraid of humans than humans are of them. However, when residents encounter an animal that doesn’t run off when confronted, or follows people or pets, they should call animal control. And cover your trash. It’s the safest approach for all involved, and the best way to avoid a painful round of rabies treatments.
