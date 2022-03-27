The stories and images emerging from the Ukraine are indelible: The March 16 bombing of the Mariupol Drama Theater, where hundreds of civilians were huddled for safety, the word “CHILDREN” printed in giant white letters outside the building in a futile attempt to ward off an attack. The bombing of a maternity hospital that buried children in rubble. The death of Boris Romantschenko, who survived Nazi concentration camps only to be killed at 96 by a Russian missile strike in Kharkiv.
Those tragedies are balanced by stories of Ukrainian triumph, its military and civilians showing tremendous resilience against the Russian army’s onslaught, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy famously rejecting a U.S. evacuation offer saying “The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride.”
These stories have galvanized the world in opposition to the naked aggression of Russian President Vladimir Putin. But they are coming at a tremendous cost for the journalists on the ground at the center of the conflict. Five journalists have been killed since the start of the conflict:
Yevhenii Sakun, 49, was a camera operator for Ukraine’s LIVE station. He died March 1 when a TV tower in Kyiv was hit by Russian shelling;
Brent Renaud, a 50-year-old American filmmaker working for Time magazine, was killed March 13 when Russian soldiers opened fire on the car he was traveling in outside Kyiv.
Oleksandra Kuvshynova, 24, was a producer and consultant for Fox News, helping teams navigate the area and speak with sources. She was shot and killed March 14.
Pierre Zakrzewski, a 55-year-old cameraman for Fox, was traveling with Kuvshynova in the town of Horenka when their vehicle was attacked. Another Fox journalist, Benjamin Hall, was severely injured.
Oksana Baulina, a reporter for the Insider, an independent Russian news site, was killed March 23 while filming Russian shelling in Kyiv.
They all died giving a voice to those most affected by the barbarity. Each knew the dangers of their profession but entered the war zone in search of the truth. Because make no mistake, this is as much a war of misinformation and lies as a missiles and bullets. The Putin regime has clamped down on the Russian press while stepping up misinformation efforts in the Ukraine, the rest of Europe and abroad, including here in America. The journalists who gave their lives — and those who continue to report from the war zones — sought to provide an antidote to a despot’s lies.
“The truth is the target,” Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense said of the attack that struck the Fox News team, referencing Putin’s attempt to silence his country’s media. And the Committee to Protect Journalists described Russia’s actions as “reckless” and demanded the country’s army “stop targeting media facilities and equipment.”
Baulina sought to bring unflinching, accurate reporting to her fellow Russians, and had worked previously at the Anti-Corruption Foundation, which was founded by top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Her work, and the work of countless others in the Ukraine, have laid bare Putin’s lies and brought the horrors of war to light for the rest of the world.
Those who cherish democracy must also recognize the importance of a free press, not just overseas, but in the United States. We are in a time when the truth is increasingly under siege. Sakun, Renaud, Kuvshynova, Zakrzewski and Baulina understood that, as do the thousands of journalists serving their communities here at home. We mourn the loss of those killed in Ukraine, and resolve to honor their search for the truth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.