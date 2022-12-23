We were happy to learn that Gov.-elect Maura Healey pledged this week that her office will not claim a blanket immunity to the state’s public record laws, as her predecessors have done for decades.
Massachusetts is the only state in the country where the governor’s office, the Legislature and the judiciary can keep public records secret, blocking public access to documents, emails and other records.
It’s a shameful policy, and one that has been applied by governors – Republican and Democratic – with enthusiasm.
In an interview with WGBH radio, Healey said her administration will break that streak. The incoming governor said her office will not seek a blanket exemption from public records requests and would also support efforts to open the workings of the legislative and judicial branches to public scrutiny.
Our support is provisional because the new policy is only as good as the response to the first request for records from her office, especially one that would cast the administration in a less-than-favorable light.
Better yet would be full-throated support for Secretary of State William Galvin’s efforts to pass legislation that would end the gubernatorial exemption once and for all.
As the New England First Amendment Coalition, the Massachusetts Newspaper Publishers Association and the New England Newspaper and Press Association put it in a letter to Healey earlier this week, “As a matter of public policy, there is no reason to give the governor’s office a blanket exemption from the law.
“No doubt,” the groups wrote, “there are certain documents within the governor’s office that should be excluded from the public view. But the existing exemptions to the public records law – such as those related to policy development and personal privacy – fully cover these situations and protect the governor’s office to the same extent that they protect any other state or local official performing an executive function.”
We agree.
There’s no reason for the governor’s office to have a blanket exemption to a law that applies to hundreds of other government offices across the state. Healey said she agrees, and we look forward to seeing her keep her promise.
¢¢¢
Kudos to Beverly Bootstraps for its innovative approach to ensuring healthy food gets to those who need it most, where they need it most.
The anti-poverty agency has installed refrigerated self-service food lockers in downtown Beverly that will be available to clients around the clock.
Now, instead of going to the food pantry on Rantoul Street, clients can order online and pick up food from the secured lockers.
For many families with young children or without a car, the new program can be a lifesaver because access to food is no longer limited to the pantry’s business hours.
“You can come whenever it makes sense for you,” said Sue Gabriel, Bootstraps’ executive director. “You come at 3 in the afternoon after you pick up the kids, or 7:30 in the morning when you just get off work. It doesn’t matter if the food pantry is not open. You can still pick up your food. That is what appealed to us.”
Once the lockers go on line in January, they should allow the pantry to serve roughly 300 meals per month. If the program is successful, it could expand to other areas of the city – and inspire other communities across the region to follow suit.
