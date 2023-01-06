To the editor:
Joe Dagati stated that the Jan. 6 Committee report is biased, but never explains how he came to that conclusion. I want to know. This was his second post, unless the Tribune made a mistake and printed it twice.
Why not write a well-researched letter explaining why he feels this, instead of just throwing out opinions that are not based in facts. That committee was boycotted by all but two Republicans in an attempt to marginalize the committee, to make its findings controversial; to make people like Mr. Dagati believe it was biased, even if it was not.
Apparently that Republican strategy has worked. And seems perhaps to have worked on the same people that believe in the delusion that Trump made America great again, a slogan that represents an insult to the prior administrations of the last half century.
The committee interviewed hundreds of people, and made their finding public, not shrouded in secrecy. Perhaps if Mr. Dagati watched the proceedings on TV he would understand just how close this nation came to a violent overthrow of a duly elected government. And he might understand how this occurred because of one individual (Trump) repeating a lie that he had to have known was false, unless he is psychotic.
The United States House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol (the Jan. 6 Committee) did an important service to our country, our democracy, our freedom and Liz Cheney is a true American hero.
Marc Klein
North Andover
